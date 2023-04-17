how it manifests itself and how to deal with it

Women are particularly affected by anxiety with a prevalence of 33.7% compared to 22.7% of men (McLean et al., 2011). With the experts of the Clinical Psychology Service of the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato we investigate the possible reasons, what are the main symptoms, what are the most common physiological manifestations in the female population and what methods can be implemented to manage it correctly.

Precisely on the subject of anxiety, the specialists of the San Donato hospital are planning a free information event aimed at women on Saturday 22 April 2023.

What is anxiety and when does it become pathological

Anxiety is theemotion basis of our organism that originates in front of situations perceived as dangerous or threatening. However, when it becomes excessive and persistent, it can be a serious problem that significantly affects the quality of life.

Normal, or physiological, anxiety is a state of psychological and physical tension, a sort of ‘alarm’, which involves the activation of initiatives and behaviors useful for adaptation. In many moments of life it can, therefore, represent an effective condition for protecting the individual from risks, maintaining his state of alert and improving his performance (for example, under examination).

On the other hand, it becomes pathological when it disturbs the psychic functioning in a more or less noticeable way, determining a limitation of the individual’s ability to adapt. It is characterized by a state of uncertainty about the future, with a prevalence of unpleasant feelings.

The most common symptoms

Symptoms can be 3 types. In fact, we distinguish cognitive symptoms from behavioral and physical ones.

Cognitively the most frequent symptoms are:

sense of mental emptiness;

growing sense of alarm and danger;

induction of negative images, memories and thoughts;

implementation of cognitive protective behaviors, i.e. avoiding situations feared by the person (for example, avoiding taking the plane or the elevator);

marked feeling of being observed and of being the center of attention of others.

Behaviorally anxiety translates into the immediate tendency to explore the environment, in the search for explanations, reassurances and escape routes. The main, instinctive, anxiety management strategy is also theavoidance of the feared situation. Finally, protective behaviors (such as, for example, being accompanied, taking anxiolytics when needed), assertive and submissive behaviors are frequent.

Anxiety is also often accompanied by physical and physiological manifestations which:

voltage;

tremor;

sweat;

palpitation;

increased heart rate;

dizziness;

nausea;

tingling in the extremities and around the mouth;

derealization and depersonalization.

Female anxiety

As mentioned, the donne are more prone to anxiety than men (22.7% of men, McLean et al., 2011). The latter, in whom the disorder is still underdiagnosed, manifest anxiety states differently from women, generally through anger, impulsivity and irritability.

The prevalence of women suffering from anxiety may depend on biological factors, such as hormonal fluctuationsi that characterize some phases of their life (for example, the premenstrual phase o to pregnancy). This means that the ability to manage anxiety can vary based on the different hormonal periods in which the woman is.

Then there is a greater susceptibility on the part of women to allo stress and a different approach to stressful situations. THE ruminant thoughts on the anxiety-provoking situation they are typically female; moreover, women are more often victims of physical and mental abuse, situations linked to the development of anxiety disorders. Generally, in situations where the person is anxious, it is necessary that you take the time and listen to them to share their fears.

Il autonomic nervous system plays a primary role in regulating anxiety: it controls the body’s automatic responses in the face of stressful or dangerous situations (such as, for example, heart rate, blood pressure and perspiration). In particular, the sympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic nervous system are involved in the anxiety response. And the brain the main seat of regulation of the latter. The brain areas involved include:

the amygdala, the brain area involved in emotional memory and fear response;

the hippocampus, involved in spatial memory and learning;

the prefrontal cortex, responsible for cognitive control and processing of emotional information;

the limbic system, involved in the regulation of emotions.

A study conducted by McRae et al. (2008) found that women have greater amygdala activation than men when viewing emotional images, suggesting that women may be more sensitive to negative emotions, including anxiety.

When to consult a specialist

In the presence of an anxiety disorder, when the symptoms become persistent and compromise the quality of life, it is advisable to consult a psychologist who, thanks to his specific skills, is able to favor an accurate diagnostic framework, essential for establishing the presence or absence of the disorder, on the basis of which a therapeutic path for taking charge and follow-up is structured and indicated. There psychotherapy for anxiety disorders it is undoubtedly the main treatment: the intervention usually requires a few months with weekly sessions that help control anxiety and restore the psycho-physiological balance necessary to maintain a state of well-being.

Tips for managing female anxiety

When, on the other hand, anxiety doesn’t reach extreme levels, typical of a real disorder, it can be managed with some strategies e method which:

practice the diaphragmatic breathing : This breathing technique can help reduce tension and anxiety. It is advisable to inhale slowly through the nose, making the diaphragm expand and then exhale slowly through the mouth;

: This breathing technique can help reduce tension and anxiety. It is advisable to inhale slowly through the nose, making the diaphragm expand and then exhale slowly through the mouth; fare regular physical activity : exercise can help reduce anxiety and stress, increasing levels of endorphins and serotonin;

: exercise can help reduce anxiety and stress, increasing levels of endorphins and serotonin; practice the meditation or what yoga : these relaxation techniques can help reduce anxiety and stress, increasing awareness of the body and mind;

or what : these relaxation techniques can help reduce anxiety and stress, increasing awareness of the body and mind; fare pleasant activities , such as reading a book, watching a movie or taking a walk in nature. This can help take your mind off your anxiety and improve your mood.

, such as reading a book, watching a movie or taking a walk in nature. This can help take your mind off your anxiety and improve your mood. keep one healthy lifestyle, eating healthy, balanced foods, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, and getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night. A healthy lifestyle can help reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

Il symptom treatment it can have a preventive effect with respect to the possible future appearance of psychopathologies, while in already full-blown disorders it can have a preventive effect on possible relapses.

Information event at the San Donato Polyclinic

If you’re struggling with anxiety, don’t hesitate to get help. With the right support, you can learn to manage it and improve your quality of life.

To this end, the professionals of the Clinical Psychology Service of the San Donato Hospital invite interested women Saturday 22 April 2023 give her 09.30 at 11.30 in the Aula Magna of the hospital – Piazza E. Malan 2, San Donato Milanese (MI) – for a informative and experiential meeting on anxiety entitled ‘Anxiety turns pink’.

Participation is free prior booking by email [email protected] by Thursday 20 April. The event requires a minimum number of participants, equal to 10; 30, however, are the places available.

Also on this theme you can take advantage of a free meeting with a psychotherapist lasting 45 minutes the Friday 21 April 2023 from 09.00 to 15.00 at Outpatient Clinic 12 (1st Floor, Body C) of the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato.

Also in this case, booking is required by email: [email protected] The confirmation and indication of the timetable are subject to the availability of places.