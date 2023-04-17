Noctua owl showcases air-cooled press 700W INTEL W9-3495X | XFastest News



Noctua, a well-known manufacturer of air-cooled radiators, recently released a video. The content is that Noctua NH-U14S DX-4677 is undergoing a Prime 95 stress test. In the 14-minute test, there was no sign of frequency reduction.

Noctua NH-U14S DX-4677 is a large single-tower radiator equipped with 2 NF-A15 PWM fans, 8 heat pipes, a pure copper base, and supports LGA 4677 pins, which is INTEL’s fourth-generation Xeon processor. It is used in the video The W9-3495X uses INTEL 7 process, 56 cores and 112 execution threads, and the Boost power limit is 420W (obviously Owl has overclocked).

The Xeon processor’s large-area core features will benefit air cooling, but it is still quite amazing to suppress a 700W processor, and the owl proves to us that air cooling is always worthwhile.

