Home » Noctua owl showcases air-cooled press 700W INTEL W9-3495X | XFastest News
Technology

Noctua owl showcases air-cooled press 700W INTEL W9-3495X | XFastest News

by admin
Noctua owl showcases air-cooled press 700W INTEL W9-3495X | XFastest News


Noctua, a well-known manufacturer of air-cooled radiators, recently released a video. The content is that Noctua NH-U14S DX-4677 is undergoing a Prime 95 stress test. In the 14-minute test, there was no sign of frequency reduction.

Screen capture 2023-04-17 105723.jpg

Screen capture 2023-04-17 105801.jpg

Noctua NH-U14S DX-4677 is a large single-tower radiator equipped with 2 NF-A15 PWM fans, 8 heat pipes, a pure copper base, and supports LGA 4677 pins, which is INTEL’s fourth-generation Xeon processor. It is used in the video The W9-3495X uses INTEL 7 process, 56 cores and 112 execution threads, and the Boost power limit is 420W (obviously Owl has overclocked).

The Xeon processor’s large-area core features will benefit air cooling, but it is still quite amazing to suppress a 700W processor, and the owl proves to us that air cooling is always worthwhile.

source

Further reading:

See also  Microsoft 365 changes to count Outlook attachments as cloud capacity, making it difficult for free users to send and receive messages

You may also like

Youtube4KDownloader is the most comprehensive online video and...

How did the term “vaccine” come about and...

PowerPoint Presentation: Design Ideas and Templates | TechSmith

Apple introduces Sony flagship features?The iPhone 15 “telephoto...

Linux kernel: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Android 14 Beta 1 launches Pixel white mouse...

The internet finally knows more than one truth

Beware of being betrayed by AI!Foreign media warns...

Sony Playstation Plus Premium: All information about the...

What’s changed in Apple iOS 16.5 beta 2,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy