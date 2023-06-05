How long do sunscreens take to expire? Everything you need to know

If you’re packing your suitcase for the summer, don’t forget your sunscreen, but first make sure it’s not expired: here’s what you need to know.

We have finally entered the month of June and like every year getting ready for the holidays or simply for days of relax al mare.

First of all we build to buy into new costumes and clothing that we will show off during the summer, after which we will think about the rest to put in the bag or suitcase.

Among the objects that can never be missing in a summer bag there is certainly the sunscreen.

The sunscreens they are essential to ours salute and they should be among the first things you buy when you go on a beach holiday or just hit the beach.

I UV rays of the sun they are among the main causes of skin tumors, as well as burns and scalds, so we must absolutely preserve our skin from prolonged exposure to the sun’s rays.

Since we cannot stay in the shade all day, the advice is to always apply sunscreen.

Even sunscreen has an expiry date: incredible, but true

When it comes to “Expiration date” we only think about foodstuffsbut in reality there is a whole series of products that do not last forever, but in fact expire.

Among these there are not only medicines, for example, but also sunscreen which, contrary to what one might believe, does not last forever, but it has a precise expiration date.

It is by no means a trivial detail, but information that we should all respectjust as we do with expiration dates for foods.

The health of our skin is as important as that of the rest of our body we cannot deal with expired products or of dubious quality.

It could be very dangerous to do so.

How long do sunscreens last? Here’s what we need to watch out for

When we buy a bottle of sunscreen we are used to keeping it also for the following year if we can’t finish it in the course of a single summer.

It is a habit that many have not to waste too much moneybut at the same time it’s not a great health gimmick for our skin.

If the sunscreen were to expire, in fact, it could lose its effectiveness and become useless.

In general, sunscreens last for a maximum of 12 months since their opening, so if we opened it last year it would be better to throw it away and buy a new one for this summer.

This is because the protective properties of the cream could lose their effectiveness and not protect us in the best way from UV rays.