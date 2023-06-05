Home » On board the Mac! Hideo Kojima announces the ported version of “Death Stranding Director’s Cut”, previewing more games to follow | 4Gamers
by admin
Yes, it’s Sam again. Earlier during Apple’s WWDC Global Developers Conference, Hideo Kojima announced that “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” (Death Stranding Director’s Cut) will be on the MAC platform later this year.

Hideo Kojima emphasized that he is also a “fruit fan”. Since he bought the first Mac in 1994, the world is entering the era of Mac games. So he wants to port the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” to the Mac platform.

Hideo Kojima also emphasized that they will port more games to the Mac platform in the future.

Sonoma, the new macOS operating system released by Apple, emphasizes the layout of the game part, and leverages the MetalFX Upscaling technology of Metal 3 API resources to further optimize the experience of large-scale games such as “Evil Castle 8”.

As a result, Apple added a “Game Mode” (Game Mode). This mode will ensure that the CPU and GPU prioritize the game’s operating needs, reduce the consumption of background tasks, and ensure a smoother and more stable frame rate.

It also reduces input lag for Xbox and PlayStation game controllers, and sound lag for AirPods.

In order to support “Game Mode” more effectively, Apple simultaneously launched the Game Porting Toolkit, which allows game developers to more easily port games to Mac. Apple even advertised that this transplant process will be shortened from the past few months to a few days.

The Mac version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be available in the Mac App Store later this year.

