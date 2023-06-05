French Open: Zvi Jr. defeated Diafort Fritz 3-1 and was eliminated, Dimi entered the round of 16 – yqqlm

Original title: French Open: Zwei 3-1 victory over Diafo Fritz out Dimi into the top 16

In the early morning of June 4th, Beijing time, the French Open of the 2023 Tennis Grand Slam continued. He defeated the 12th seed Diafu 7-6 and advanced to the top 16 of the men’s singles at the French Open. In other games, the No. 9 seed Fritz lost to Serendono 6-3/3-6/4-6/5-7, and Dimitrov won 6-4/6-3/6-1 Altmaier.

Zvi Jr. 3-1 Diafo (3-6/7-6/6-1/7-6)

The German star Zverev Jr. has a record of 1 final and 4 semi-finals in the Grand Slam. He has won the year-end finals twice. In the last two seasons, his state has fluctuated greatly and he was suspended for attacking the referee. In the first two rounds of this year’s French Open, Zivi defeated Harris and Morkan in a row. In the third round, he encountered the American player Diafu. The latter reached the semi-finals at the US Open last season. Wei has a big advantage with 6 wins and 1 loss.

In the first set, the two serving masters started to hold their serve as soon as they came up. The score quickly reached a 3-3 tie. In the seventh game, the quality of Zvi’s serve declined. After winning the game at one point, Diafo broke serve for the second time in the ninth game, winning the first set 6-3. In the second set, Zivi Jr. recovered and broke serve in the first game, while Diafu broke serve in the fourth game. After that, the two wasted many chances to break serve and entered the tie-break. Zvi Jr. led the way to 7- 3 won the tie-break and won the second set, and the total score came to a 1-1 tie.

In the third set, Di Yafu won the game after wasting four break points in the first game of nearly 10 minutes of fighting, but then easily lost the serve. Zvi quickly broke back and tied the score 1-1. After that, Diafu Fu’s physical fitness has declined, and Zwei has broken serve twice and won the set 6-1 to send the invisible egg. In the fourth set, Diafu took the lead until the eighth game to break serve, but the subsequent serve was broken by Zvi Jr., and he came to the tie-break again after securing the serve. After the small score was tied 5-5, Zvi Jr. played consecutive Breaking the belt to secure 7-5 and winning another set, with a total score of 3-1 to advance to the top 16 of the men’s singles.

Fritz 1-3 Serendono (6-3/3-6/4-6/5-7) Fritz won the Masters last season, and he made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Harvested the championship in Delray Beach Station, won consecutive victories against Michael Mo and Lindknecht at the French Open, and Fritz encountered Argentine player Serendono in the third round. In the first set, Fritz performed even better, taking the lead in breaking serve in the fourth game. Although Serendono broke back in the seventh game, Fritz secured 6-3 with his consecutive breaks at the end of the set. Win the first set. In the second set, Fritz wasted 40-0 consecutive break points in the third game. After that, Serendono counterattacked and broke first in the fourth game. At the end of the game, Fritz withstood his counterattack. -3 to win this set, and the total score came to a 1-1 tie. In the third set, the two secured serve and came to a 4-4 tie. In the ninth game, Serendono won the game with a 40-0 break point, and then resolved three break points to secure serve and win another set 6-4. The total score is 2-1. In the fourth set, it was a waste of an opportunity for Fritz to break serve each. After a 5-5 tie, Serendono suppressed his opponent at the end of the set, and won the set 7-5 with a break, with a total score of 3- 1 Entered the fourth round of the Grand Slam for the first time in his career. In other men's singles matches on this match day, the Bulgarian star Dimitrov continued to be in good form. Facing Altmaier, who upset Sinner in the last round, Dimit went straight 6-4/6-3/6-1 Three sets won and advanced. No. 6 seed Rooney eliminated Olivia 6-4/6-1/6-3, and No. 27 seed Yoshihito Nishioka defeated qualifier Virgi in five sets and entered the fourth round of the French Open men's singles for the first time. No. 15 seed Coric lost to Echeverri 3-6/6-7/2-6, and Chilean Jari eliminated Giron 3-1 to advance to the top 16.

