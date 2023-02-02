Compared to other citrus fruits such as orange and grapefruit, mandarin is a great ally to get back in shape, thanks to the decreased caloric intake and the many fibers it contains. Due to these properties, it therefore allows you to block the appetite, support the sense of satiety and therefore the need to eat more, support digestion and facilitate intestinal transit.

Additionally, it helps deflate the belly, blocking water retention and the much-hated cellulite. Thanks to its properties, mandarin is not only ideal if you are on a diet, but it is a real panacea for our well-being. Good to consume, it is a very tasty fruit that provides excellent measures of vitamin C, valid for preventing seasonal ailments and for strengthening the immune system. We will now list you what the nutritional characteristics of tangerines are and all the advantages of introducing them into the diet.

How many tangerines can I eat in a week? “Crazy”

Despite their small size, tangerines are nutritious and low-calorie fruits, with barely 76 kcal per 100 g of product. However, they are a great source of vitamin C and beta-cryptoxanthin, an antioxidant that is changed into vitamin A in the body and is responsible for the orange color of tangerines. They also enjoy good amounts of potassium and B vitamins.

Furthermore, the mandarin is known for the high content of vitamins present in it, including vitamin C, an authoritative natural antioxidant that helps the body to fight free radicals avoiding cellular damage, the B vitamins, the vitamin A and many macro and micro minerals, including potassium, calcium, phosphorus, sodium and iron. To enjoy the great peculiarities that can be had, it is recommended to eat at least 2 mandarins a day, but you can reach a maximum of 3 or 4 a day.

Citrus fruits are necessary to strengthen the immune system and therefore hinder the advance of viruses, a task facilitated by the presence of bioflavonoids and beta-carotene. Finally, as far as weekly consumption reviews are concerned, it is better not to exceed the average of 3 per day, therefore 21.