How many things can you do with it! 10 crazy uses of baking soda that really work

If you discover how useful and versatile it is, it will change your life. Baking soda is a truly precious ally.

Baking soda is a real aid in the kitchen and in everyday life. It’s about a truly incomparable substance and having it at hand can be useful from aiding digestion to taking care of the teeth, cleaning the house and the person. Sodium bicarbonate is a salt of carbonic acid that occurs widely in nature. At room temperature it is a white, water-soluble powder with which we are all familiar.

The baking soda helps not just in the kitchen but also to remove stains, clean difficult areas and neutralize odors. It should also not be underestimated that it has a number of health benefits. First of all, however, it is important to provide you with the data useful for your safety. Doctors advise never to exceed the dose of one teaspoon of baking soda per day. Even this substance, however beneficial, has side effects. For example, in the case of hypertension, prolonged use is not recommended and you should always consult your doctor. If we scroll through the list of its properties we can understand how versatile it is.

Versatile and amazing – you use it in so many different ways

First of all it is an antacid, removes pesticides from fruits and vegetables, neutralizes odors and is a stain remover. If we have bad digestion, acidity and heartburn, drinking water and baking soda can help us. Among other things it relieves the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux it has an antifungal effect so it can be useful as a cure for cystitis and to sanitize the mouth.

It also improves the sports performance, relieves itching and burns and is also an excellent remedy against the annoyance of canker sores. But baking soda is especially helpful too in the care of the teeth and in fact it can serve to really make them shining. Many whitening toothpastes that we find in the supermarket basically have nothing but a little sodium bicarbonate inside the various components.

Even if we don’t want to buy a whitening toothpaste at the supermarket, it will be enough for us to put baking soda once a week on the toothbrush to whiten teeth and improve mouth protection. However, if we use it on the toothbrush it is better not to do it too frequently because it can damage the dental enamel.

It can be useful for athletes because it is a powerful energizer. But also for those who take care of the house this substance is precious because it is an effective natural deodorant and can be placed in virtually any corner of the house and even in the refrigerator. In fact, it is not easy to find an air freshener that can be placed in our refrigerator safely while we can with baking soda.

Furthermore, this substance makes legumes more digestible and helps to whip them better album. For those who love to cook, baking soda is truly irreplaceable because it makes omelettes and purées particularly soft and fluffy.

Health, cleaning and cooking

When we eat fruits and vegetables we certainly do a very healthy and very beneficial action for our health, however it is also true that these healthy foods can contain substances that are not good for us. Own wash them with baking soda can make them safer for us and for our children.

Even if many don’t know it, it is a softening agent: if dissolved in water, it avoids limestone encrustations and allows you to use less soap. In the kitchen, if we mix it with a product with acidic characteristics such as milk or lemon and we heat it to at least 70 degrees, it can be a valid leavening agent and cakes and sweets can come out very voluminous and soft.

If we apply this substance on the face we could create a simple and cheap scrub do da te simply by diluting it with water and a few drops of essential oil. The face treated in this way will get rid of blemishes and blackheads and the skin will become compact and youthful again. It is a precious scrub because it deeply cleanses the epidermis and prevents infections.

