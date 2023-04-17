How much sugar to take per day? Science tells when it hurts

When it comes to sugar, the magic number is… 6! There are many teaspoons that, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal, we can consume every day to sweeten meals and avoid the risk of developing 45 different diseases, including diabetes, heart problems and depression. But what exactly does that mean maximum 6 teaspoons of sugar per day?

when sugar is bad — The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that added sugars should not exceed 10% of the daily caloric intake. Starting from this assumption, a group of researchers conducted a review umbrella to evaluate the validity of previous studies on the consumption of sugar in the diet and the effects on health: in all 73 studies were considered, from which a lot of evidence emerged that excess sugar can contribute to diseases such as diabetes, gout, obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke and in some cases even al cancer. Not to mention problems like asthma, dental caries and depression.

sugary drinks — The researchers also found that drinking 250 ml of sugary drinks a day appears to have a link with a 17% higher risk of coronary heart disease. And it also applies to those that contain “alternative” sugars: a dose of 25 grams of fructose per day would be connected to a 22% increase in the risk of pancreatic cancer. “Various studies show that a high consumption of sugar, especially sugars that contain fructose, is associated with various health damages,” he says. Liangren Liu lecturer at the West China Hospital of the University of Sichuan (China). See also The number of treatments in hospitals continues to fall

prove — Not only that: “There is evidence of harmful associations between sugar consumption and changes in body weight (sweetened drinks), accumulation of liver fat (added sugars), obesity in children (sugar-sweetened drinks), coronary heart disease (sugar-sweetened drinks), and depression (sugar-sweetened drinks). Evidence for an association between dietary sugar consumption and cancer remains limited and requires further research.”

few benefits — Researchers have found few health benefits linked to excess sugar. While they acknowledge that the evidence they have is largely observational, they argue that we should limit added sugar to meals and drinks to a maximum of 6 teaspoons per day, and consume one or fewer sugary drinks per week. “These results, combined with data from WHO, the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research, suggest reducing the consumption of free sugars or added sugars to less than 25 g/day (about six teaspoons) and to limit the consumption of sugary drinks to less than one portion per week (about 200-355 ml/week)”.