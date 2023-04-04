A clean litter box is key to a happy, healthy cat. But how often should you clean the litter box? We’ll explain how and when to clean it to avoid unwanted bacteria and not give your cat a reason to look elsewhere for your business.

How often should you clean the litter box?

Litter box maintenance is an important task, but it can easily be put off, especially when pet owners are unsure of the best way to clean it. If you notice your cat scratching outside of the litter box, it’s her way of showing you it’s gross. It can also happen that she is reticent and does not urinate regularly, which can lead to unwanted health problems. Below you will find out how often you should completely clean the litter box and remove the used litter.

Sieve out clumping litter regularly

Daily cleaning of the clumping litter is easy, it only takes a few minutes and you don’t have to clean the litter box that often. You should scoop it out at least twice a day to make sure it’s clean for your cat. It’s even better if you can clean them immediately after your cat has done her business.

Dig into the litter with a slotted shovel and fill the shovel.

Gently shake the scoop back and forth to allow the clean litter to fall back through the slots into the litter box.

Discard the clumps in a plastic bag.

Repeat this process until your shovel finds only litter and no clumps.

Clean the edge of the scoop with soap and water and let dry.

Always fill the litter box with fresh litter to ensure it is seven to eight centimeters high.

How often should you change the cat litter?

The type of litter you choose will affect how often you need to clean the litter box.

If you use a non-clumping litter and you only have one cat, you should completely change the litter twice a week.

Although you remove the clumps daily, the clumping litter should be changed every 1-2 weeks depending on how often your cat uses the litter box. Even the best kitty litter doesn’t clump perfectly, and some urine and feces remain even after scooping. Over time, this leads to odors that are uncomfortable for you and your cat.

Note that pregnant women should never change or clean the litter box as there is a small risk of contracting toxoplasmosis.

Wash the litter box regularly

Clean the litter box thoroughly once a month by throwing away all the old litter. Slip a garbage bag over the litter box and slowly lift it out of the bag.

Replace the litter box with a small shoe box and put some litter inside to avoid any accidents that may occur during cleaning.

Pour about an inch or two of water into the litter box and add some soap or detergent. You can add more water if needed. Leave the solution for a few minutes and scrub all surfaces with a brush. Be sure to reach those corners where dirt tends to accumulate. Avoid ammonia, chemical cleaners, and citrus smells as these can discourage your cat from using the toilet.

Pour out the water and rinse the litter box completely.

Dry them off with paper towels.

Put new litter in the clean litter box. If you use clumping litter, you should spread about 7-8 cm of litter on the floor. If you are using non-clumping bedding, a 5 cm layer is sufficient.

It is very important to put the right amount of litter in the litter box to prevent urine from spilling all the way to the floor.

To prevent unpleasant smells, you should clean the litter box regularly.

Cleaning the litter box: If you have several cats

If you own multiple cats, you should have one litter box per cat plus an extra one. This means a lot more work, but if all cats use the same litter box, it should be cleaned and the litter changed constantly.

Even if you have multiple litter boxes, you want to quickly remove the clumps from each one so they stay fresh.

When should you change the litter box?

No matter how often and how well you clean the litter box, the porous plastic gets scratches with regular use, which harbor bacteria. Completely replace the litter box once a year to avoid any odors.

