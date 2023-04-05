A lot depends on the hairstyle – its shape and color are crucial to the overall appearance of a lady. And as we get older, we want to choose a hairstyle that will make us look younger and fresher. Long bob for women over 60 is an excellent choice for this purpose. The great thing about it is that it can be customized according to your needs. You can opt for textured layers that add movement or blunt edges that create fullness. Dive into this 2023 hair trend that promises a youthful look and let this article inspire you for your next haircut.

Long bob for women over 60 – what you should consider beforehand

Long bob for women over 60 is a flattering medium length hairstyle wrapped around the shoulders. Thanks to its length, you get both the fullness of a short haircut and the versatility of long hair that you can style in a variety of ways. However, before you decide on this trend hairstyle for women 2023, you should consider the following factors:

Make sure your hair is thick enough for this haircut. Long bobs are wonderful for ladies with medium to thick hair.

If you have thinning hair, you might prefer a shorter bob for added volume. A longer haircut can only make your thin hair look lifeless.

Before setting your desired length, you should create a plan based on your hair type and styling preferences. Talk to your stylist about how to achieve specific hairstyles and what products to use. This will ensure a successful end result.

An angled lob adds a modern touch

If you are looking for a cool new cut, then an angled lob is for you. You’ll love the sleek lines and short back that add a modern twist to this shape. Cutting your hair shorter makes your hair look much healthier. Minimal layers make blow-drying easy with a smoothening serum and a round brush.

Styling-Tipp: Try to keep the tips straighter as you dry for an on-trend finish.

The wavy long bob suits every face shape

A messy bob for wavy hair is a low maintenance hairstyle. The messy long bob makes it look like you’ve spent hours styling it, when in reality it’s great for air drying or blow drying. This hairstyle is suitable for any face shape.

Styling-Tipp: Add some larger curls around the face and top of the head to jazz up the hairstyle a bit. Another styling option is the addition of a soft color. Delicate purple highlights will add a creative touch to your hair.

Stylish long bob for women over 60 with straight hair

Straight texture will always have a place among hair trends, and the straight blonde long bob for women over 60 looks sleek and trendy, adding extra thickness and style to your hair. Use styling aids such as flat irons, straightening cream and heat protectants. They serve as a styling kit and are your new hair care best friend.

Long inverted bob for round face shapes

Older women tend to have shorter hair, but if you want something more trendy and fashionable, a long bob for women over 60 is a great option! And if you have a round face shape, then you should definitely consider a long inverted bob. This is a slanting cut – shorter in the back and longer in the front to frame the face. It looks best styled straight to emphasize the precision of the cut, but you can also style it in waves.

Shoulder length bob hairstyle with subtle layers

A long bob with subtle layers is a good hairstyle option for older ladies. They carry the elegance that is appropriate for this age while being playful with the layers framing the face. Ask your stylist for recommendations on layer lengths and what would be most flattering for your face shape.

Asymmetrical lob for thick hair

This long bob hairstyle is a great way to free thick hair from the crowd! Achieve a sophisticated effect with a long, asymmetrical bob for thick hair. The hair can be layered to create even more contrast, or even lengths depending on which side is layered.

Tipp: Of course, there are many variations of bob hairstyles for older women. They are also available with or without bangs, layers and other changes. You can take sections from any bob you like and combine them in one hairstyle for the ultimate look that you will love!

