If you believe fake news, it’s unlikely you’ll change your mind. And those who believe in conspiracy theories are stubborn: they are not easily convinced that they are wrong, first of all harming themselves.

These are the conclusions of a new study, led by Cian O’Mahonypsychologist at University College Cork, Ireland, and just published in ‘Plos One’.

Conspiracy thinking

This bitter – and also disturbing – scenario arises from the analysis of a series of initiatives born to dismantle the conspiracy thinking, increasingly widespread in the US and in the West, starting with the false beliefs on the birth of Covid and unconventional treatments up to the alleged health damage from vaccines.