How to decorate shady places!

When it comes to growing ornamental plants in an urban environment, certain balcony plants are suitable for shade and require less maintenance. So you can look forward to a small herb or flower garden even if your balcony does not get enough sunlight. In addition, with the right choice of plants, the outdoor space can be made more colorful and useful. To this end, below you can discover some tips and examples that are suitable for balconies with a shady location.

What to consider before choosing balcony plants for shade and partial shade?

If you prefer more flowers outdoors, you can choose between many types of plants such as begonias, hydrangeas, fuchsias or hard-working lizards. Such shade-tolerant balcony plants are perfect for filling small gaps where other plants may not thrive. These varieties are also suitable for balconies with canopies that are partially or completely in the shade. If your outdoor space is accordingly north-facing, you can only grow plant varieties that do not need sun.

In addition, there are some factors to consider when choosing shade-loving balcony plants. First and foremost, you should know which weather and light conditions are suitable for the respective plant species. Some of these can do well without sunlight, for example, but your outdoor space should get some exposure for them to thrive. Most flowers or herbs need at least 7 hours of daily sunshine, although balcony plants for shade simply don’t like direct sunlight. Those with thick, soft, and large plant leaves usually tolerate shady areas, except for varieties with light, mottled, or red leaves. When it comes to narrow, hard or finely structured plant leaves, these strains usually need a lot of light.

Consider factors such as climate, pets, and pests

If it is an uncovered location, you should choose balcony plants for shade that can withstand more intense rainfall. You can choose from numerous varieties that bloom beautifully, but it may be better to prioritize foliage over blooms. An example of this are ornamental grasses, which grow easily in a lack of sunlight, but do not produce flowers. In addition, many shade-tolerant plants can be adapted to suit the style and conditions of a balcony. However, it is better to have a rough idea of ​​what you want before you start shopping. Another important factor is pets, and if you have any, opt for non-toxic varieties of plants.

Pests are also a problem for shade-loving plant varieties. If you choose balcony plants for a shady spot, you should take into account that it tends to be damp and dark. Such conditions attract many insects and pests such as snails. You should therefore set up traps to prevent pest infestation, since balcony plants for shade cannot recover particularly quickly.

Choose common varieties of balcony plants for shade

After you have found out about the right conditions, it is now time to choose balcony plants for a shady location. A suitable type of plant would be busy Lizzies, which can also flower in the shade from May to October. These are easy-care plants that, depending on the variety, can withstand heavy thunderstorms. However, you should also take into account that hard-working Lizzies are rather sensitive to cold. Therefore, do not plant them before mid-May, although it should also be noted that they have a comparatively high water requirement.

Another option for shade-tolerant patio plants are begonias, which are low-maintenance pot plants that thrive in locations where other varieties cannot survive. In addition, begonias are suitable as balcony plants for shade and partial shade and can produce flowers until October. As far as plant care is concerned, it is important to note that this plant variety does not tolerate waterlogging. Otherwise, other popular varieties such as ivy, angel’s trumpet, chrysanthemums, fuchsias, bluebells, primroses, hydrangeas and man’s shield are also suitable for shady balconies.

Which herbal plants tolerate shady balcony areas?

As you can see, shady and partially shaded areas offer great opportunities for growing shade-loving pot and container plants. This also allows you to consider crops to use in the kitchen. When potting herbal plants, it is important to remember that potted plants also need fertilizer to grow healthily.

Otherwise, you could just as well beautify and decorate your balcony with a herb garden. Many of these, such as lavender, are also useful as repellent plants against parasites and have numerous health benefits. The herbs that grow best in the shade include valerian, mint, chives, woodruff, watercress, tarragon, lovage, parsley, coriander and wasabi.

This way you can enjoy a green and colorful garden even in shady places. You don’t have to worry about your crops even on hot summer days, as most of them can also tolerate heat. In addition, you can enjoy more intense tones as plants develop away from the sun. They are also varieties that you have to water and care for occasionally.