How to dispose of excess chocolate, at Easter and beyond. At first it can be pleasant to ‘gorge’, but then they are painful.

Dispose of the chocolate, for some a necessity, for others a need. And for others both, immediately after the Easter holidays. In which it is very likely that many have ended up losing control, exaggerating at the table.

And now here are those who may still feel weighed down, struggling with heartburn and other annoyances. Among other things, in addition there is a circumstance that there are those who still find themselves having to dispose of chocolate because there are the inevitable leftovers.

If we really don’t want to freeze it, give it away or (that never) throw it away, and we can at least choose from more than one type, let’s try to eat dark chocolate – with the best nutritional values ​​among the existing types – and that it is of good quality. These are tips that can still apply to any period of the year.

Dispose of chocolate, useful advice

And so let’s try to choose low-calorie bars maybe. Dark chocolate has fiber, antioxidants, magnesium, vitamin E and many alkaloids. Often times in quantities greater than four or five times compared to milk.

Keep in mind that chocolate, with only ten grams, can give us a caloric intake of fifty kcal. Eating large quantities of it is equivalent to overfilling.

However, we will soon feel full and prey to an unpleasant feeling of nausea and fullness. And we will feel our intestines making a lot of effort. In order to get better we can do the following:

drinking at least 2 liters of water a day;

taking more seasonal fruit and vegetables, but avoiding pears and bananas;

drinking draining and purifying herbal teas;

regulate the consumption of carbohydrates from pasta and bread, which in any case must never be lacking every day;

limit the consumption of red meat to once a week.

But the best way to avoid all this is simply to limit yourself to a few tastes. Even once or twice a day. The important thing is not to give in to the temptation to binge eat, because then we will feel an annoying sense of heaviness.

And this thing can persist even for a few hours. So let’s remember to use moderation, we will be able to be happy in the same way.