Working out is essential, but choosing the right exercises is even more important.

Just think: in recent years more and more people work by means of a computer screen. Furthermore, with the introduction of remote working, smart-working, many people have moved to work from their homes.

Today we are not going to talk about the benefits of remote working, but about a small disadvantage that is not created by the working method itself, but by the possibility of working even from one’s bed, in the most unusual positions.

What part of the body loses it? Definitely the back.

Precisely for this reason all those activities that allow you to guarantee general well-being for your body are depopulating, starting from the muscles of the back.

In short, to feel good, all the muscles of the column that surrounds the spine must also be strengthened. And here we come: one of the most popular exercises in this sense is the bear walk.

Do you want to find out how it’s done, what it’s for and what are the main benefits of this well-known bodyweight exercise in the world of CrossFit? Then don’t miss this article!

Bear walk: here’s how to position yourself

The bear walk, well known in the CrossFit world as the Bear crawl is an exercise that aims to imitate the bear’s gait. So you will have to be on all fours to be able to carry it out correctly.

In short, it would seem that there is no need for many explanations: through the bear walk you just have to mimic the gait of this animal on all fours.

However, it is important that you know that there are very specific directives to ensure that the exercise can be done correctly.

Therefore, you will have to get on all fours with your palms and toes on the ground, your knees must be slightly bent and your pelvis raised. Finally, your torso should be parallel to the floor.

We are ready in the starting position. Now what must be done to carry out the Bear Crawl correctly?

How to do the bear walk the right way

Now that you’ve positioned yourself and your hands are shoulder-width apart and your legs in line with your pelvis, you just have to start walking. To do it you will have to move opposite arm and leg at the same time.

So, do you move your right leg? Then you will have to move your left arm at the same time and so on.

In short, it is a rather simple exercise, within everyone’s reach. In fact, in addition to being able to do it anywhere since it is a bodyweight exercise, even an untrained person can do it.

Furthermore, you must consider that, due to the extent of the exercise, you won’t even need a lot of space: you just need to move a few steps forward and then do the same backwards.

What are the benefits and possible contraindications of bear walking?

Now that you understand how the bear crawl is performed, let’s move on to the benefits of this exercise. First of all, as we have seen extensively, the main benefit is that of the back muscles.

However, it is good that you know that in reality the benefits of bear walking are aimed at the whole body as the bear crawl allows you to fully strengthen the muscles.

Indeed, the exercise does not only involve the back, but also the legs, core and arms.

It should also be emphasized that this type of exercise has no contraindications. However, those who suffer from joint problems may find it difficult to perform it and, consequently, we do not recommend it.

