With Master Xiaohui Wang we learn the exercises of Qi Gong and Traditional Yang-style Tai Chi, in the deep technical and philosophical aspects, to activate our internal energy, release tension, improve posture and concentration, rebalance the body’s energy. in dialogue with the mind. We will know the functions of these disciplines also under the aspect of Martial Art and the importance of the meridians in harmony and coordination with the movements and correct breathing.

Qi Gong and Tai Chi are suitable for everyone. They are recommended for teenagers and young people with the aim of promoting concentration, correct posture and knowledge of their body in dialogue with the mind and emotions. New program of Qi Gong and Tai Chi courses 2022/2023, starting from mid-September with limited number, registrations are open. Donatello middle school gymnasium in Zona Arcella in via Luigi Pierobon 19, Padua

  • Monday 19-20.
  • Tuesday 20 -21.
  • Wednesday 17-18.

Cellini gym of the Cellini middle school (mortise) in via Riccardo Bajardi 24, Padua

Sala Pertini municipal Mortise area in via Bajardi 5, Padua

  • Wednesday 20.30-21.30
  • Saturday 9-10

Gym of the Ardor 1908 Sports Center https://ardor1908.it/)

For information and registration please contact: whasapp. Cell. 328 0052556.

Health & Care ASDilettantistica: www.healthandcare.it.

