How to Make Peppers More Digestible: Tricks and Tips for Easy Consumption

Peppers: you can also eat them in the evening. The secret to making them more digestible

Peppers are widely loved for their delicious taste and ability to enhance any dish. Whether they are grilled, stuffed, stir-fried, or eaten raw julienne, peppers are known for their versatility and ability to add color and flavor to any meal. They can even be enjoyed as a tasty side dish.

However, it is no secret that peppers can be poorly digestible. While they are undeniably delicious, they are not the easiest food to digest. But fear not! There are tricks that can make peppers lighter and easier to assimilate.

Before we dive into these tricks, it’s important to know a few things about peppers. They are fruits belonging to the Solanaceae family and are native to the American continent. Although they are available year-round, they are especially popular during the summer season.

Peppers come in various shapes and colors. They can be elongated, conical, or globular, with a ribbed or smooth surface. The color of the pepper varies according to its level of maturation.

From a nutritional standpoint, peppers are rich in vitamin C and contain beneficial substances such as proteins, sugars, mineral salts, and vitamins A, B, and P.

Now, let’s uncover the tricks to making peppers more digestible, allowing you to enjoy them even in the evening.

The first thing to consider is the cooking method. Peppers are easier to digest when eaten raw or cooked with oil. Some people may have difficulty digesting roasted peppers, especially if the skin is removed and they are washed with water. This is because these steps eliminate the liquid that forms during cooking, which contains digestive enzymes.

To enhance the digestibility of peppers, it is necessary to work on the thick liquid that forms during cooking. Removing the white parts, skin, and seeds after cooking will make the peppers more digestible. However, make sure to retain the internal water that forms during cooking, as it contains the important digestive enzymes.

Once you have taken these steps, you can prepare your peppers in any way you prefer without worrying about a heavy stomach. Serve them with white meats or fish, or combine them with rice, pasta, couscous, or other grains of your choice.

With these tricks, you can confidently enjoy peppers even in the evening without feeling weighed down. Seeing is believing!

