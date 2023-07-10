KKWORLD 2023: A Closer Look at the Immersive Comic Paradise Exhibition Hall

Quick Look at the KKWORLD 2023 Theme Exhibition Hall of the Comic Paradise, and the High-Concentration Reproduction of the Scenes of the Comic

From July 15th to 18th, the annual Kuaikan Comic Paradise KKWORLD 2023, organized by Kuaikan World, will be held in Guangzhou. This highly anticipated event is set to showcase the best of the comic world and provide an immersive experience for comic lovers.

The event will feature three major themed pavilions, namely Baimeng Square, Neon Street Market, and Fantasy National Style and Western Fantasy. These pavilions will reproduce famous scenes from popular comics such as “Confession,” “Global Weird Age,” “Mermaid Has Fallen,” “Goodbye, My King,” and many more.

The Baimeng Square is dedicated to pure love fighters and will showcase four pure love comics, including “Love-Eared Deacon,” “The Mermaid Falls,” “Confession,” and “Secretly Can’t Hide.” The pavilion of “Love-Eared Deacon” will focus on the theme of a concert hall and will feature interactive games related to love and music. Fans can experience the fit between love and pheromones in a special game called “scent and pheromones,” as well as feel the redemption that touches the heartstrings in a piano performance game called “playing the fingertip score.”

“The Mermaid Has Fallen” exhibition hall will be themed with the blue color of Moana. Fans can take photos with the cute Bobo Yuliuma and participate in interactive games such as “Shell Toujou” and “True Fans Big Guess Questions.” The theme pavilion of “Confessions” will be a calendar pavilion featuring helicopter landings and confession walls. Fans can tear off each calendar page, which will be engraved with favorite marks of comic book lovers. Interactive games like “Rescue Helicopter” and “Lucky Confession Day” will allow fans to test their lucky confession day while immersing themselves in the experience.

Another popular girl comic, “Can’t Hide Secretly,” will have a “Dream Carousel” theme pavilion filled with romance. Fans can truly feel the love between Duan Jiaxu and Sang Zhi by experiencing the interactive game of “Fantasy Carousel.” The audience can also record their hidden love words on the wall of the “Secret Love Diary” to make their love story witnessed by the characters.

The second officially released theme pavilion, Neon Market, will consist of five sub-themes, including “Orange Light Cinema,” “Difficult to Coax” Overtime Bar, “Global Weird Era” Ghost Land, “Hot Blood Dungeon,” and “Cyber ​​Academy.” Each sub-theme will provide manga lovers with a unique and exciting experience.

In “Orange Light Cinema,” fans can experience the glamorous life of female stars with “Gu Qu” and leave beautiful makeup photos. The “Difficult to Coax” overtime bar will allow fans to dance with Sang Tou Pai and enjoy lively nightlife. The theme pavilion of “Global Weird Era” will be full of magical and weird colors, where fans can help the protagonist drive away little ghosts. The other sub-themes, “Hot Blood Dungeon” and “Cyber ​​Academy,” will offer their own unique experiences for comic enthusiasts.

The third theme pavilion will focus on fantasy, national style, and western fantasy. Here, comic lovers can find their own check-in points and immerse themselves in the soul collision of different genres. Each pavilion will provide a highly restored IP scene related to famous comics, such as “The Erha and His White Cat Shizun” and “Black Moonlight Hold the BE Script.” Fans can witness the beautiful love story between Mo Ran and Shizun and participate in interactive games like Zhenlong Chess Game and Chui Wan.

The KKWORLD 2023 event promises to be a delight for comic lovers, with more than 100 popular comic IPs set to be released. Fans can look forward to checking in and discovering the super-produced comic scenes at the event. The intense renovation of the themed pavilions adds to the anticipation, and fans are excited to experience the immersive world of comics firsthand.

Overall, KKWORLD 2023 is set to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for comic enthusiasts. With its themed pavilions, interactive games, and a plethora of famous comic scenes, the event is a paradise for comic lovers to gather and create treasure memories.

