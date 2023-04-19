Home » How to prevent oral cavity problems: six tips
Health

How to prevent oral cavity problems: six tips

by admin



The oral cavity is a real ecosystem, where the various elements that compose it are in perfect balance with each other. It must be said, however, that this balance is also fragile. How to prevent oral cavity problems?

Here are some useful tips to ensure that our mouth is in perfect health by Sergio Celentano, a graduate in dentistry and dental prostheses at the Federico II University of Naples. He worked at the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d’Aragona hospitals in Salerno and at the Conservative and Endodontic department of the Luigi Vanvitelli University in Naples. He is currently responsible for all dental procedures at the SGL Dental practice, located in Itri.

1 – Have a correct diet: a balanced and correct diet prevents the formation of caries.

2 – Proper oral hygiene is essential for an oral cavity in excellent condition. It is advisable to brush your teeth at least 3 times a day, also using a low-dose chlorhexidine mouthwash.

3 – Periodic visits to the specialist at least once every six months will allow you to keep the health of your mouth under control.

4 – It is absolutely useful to change your toothbrush every 3/4 months by choosing a soft bristle toothbrush. In this way, infections of the oral cavity are prevented; moreover, after such a period, the bristles of the toothbrush become brittle, not allowing the optimal cleaning of your teeth.

5 – During brushing, the movement must be delicate. Brushing in an impetuous way will only create problems for the gum, causing its retraction and/or damage to the tooth enamel, with consequences such as hypersensitivity or more serious problems.

See also  Belkin's New SoundForm Nano Headphones for Kids

6 – Last but not least advice is to rely on professionals in the sector, who with their experience and continuous training in their field, will be able to find the best solution for your problems.



You may also like

How to take care of your roof!

Fragility fractures: WWI index predicts risk

World Laboratory Day: Dresden innovation has already saved...

Juve appeal to Coni: the Board of Guarantee...

Improving hospice and palliative care in Germany

Bayern Manchester City 1-1, goals and highlights: Haaland...

Lose weight walking? Here’s how you do it!

a chemical “puts the brakes” on immune cells....

Trentino, the vets against JJ4’s euthanasia. And meanwhile...

INTER ARE IN THE CHAMPIONS SEMIFINALS AGAINST MILAN!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy