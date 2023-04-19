How to prevent oral cavity problems: six tips

The oral cavity is a real ecosystem, where the various elements that compose it are in perfect balance with each other. It must be said, however, that this balance is also fragile. How to prevent oral cavity problems?

Here are some useful tips to ensure that our mouth is in perfect health by Sergio Celentano, a graduate in dentistry and dental prostheses at the Federico II University of Naples. He worked at the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d’Aragona hospitals in Salerno and at the Conservative and Endodontic department of the Luigi Vanvitelli University in Naples. He is currently responsible for all dental procedures at the SGL Dental practice, located in Itri.

1 – Have a correct diet: a balanced and correct diet prevents the formation of caries.

2 – Proper oral hygiene is essential for an oral cavity in excellent condition. It is advisable to brush your teeth at least 3 times a day, also using a low-dose chlorhexidine mouthwash.

3 – Periodic visits to the specialist at least once every six months will allow you to keep the health of your mouth under control.

4 – It is absolutely useful to change your toothbrush every 3/4 months by choosing a soft bristle toothbrush. In this way, infections of the oral cavity are prevented; moreover, after such a period, the bristles of the toothbrush become brittle, not allowing the optimal cleaning of your teeth.

5 – During brushing, the movement must be delicate. Brushing in an impetuous way will only create problems for the gum, causing its retraction and/or damage to the tooth enamel, with consequences such as hypersensitivity or more serious problems.

6 – Last but not least advice is to rely on professionals in the sector, who with their experience and continuous training in their field, will be able to find the best solution for your problems.







