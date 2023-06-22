How to read blood tests: everything you need to know

It is essential to carry out proper checks to avoid overlooking certain problems invisible to the naked eye.

The complete blood count, or in common parlance blood tests, allow to evaluate the quantities of cellular constituents of the blood, hematocrit levels and many other blood parameters. It is therefore very important to carry out this examination, especially when the doctor requests it, both for ordinary people and for sportsmen so as to be able to understand which workouts and which nutrition best suits their physical condition.

With this article we will provide you with some useful information that will allow you to read the analyzes before going to the doctor. Obviously, the opinion of an expert is always mandatory, since it will always be the doctor who has to define whether some parameter is good or not. You will find all the information below.

How to read the analysis parameters

It may seem like child’s play, but actually reading blood tests correctly is not easy at all. Despite what you might think, there are some important parameters to keep in mind and to which you really need to pay attention.

Red blood cells carry oxygen to tissue cells and carbon dioxide to the lungs. The normal value in men is 4.5 – 6 million per mm3, while in women it is 4-5.5 million per mm3. Too high values ​​are caused by altitude, stress and respiratory failure, while low values ​​are due to anemia, bleeding and iron deficiency. We then have white blood cells, that is cells with the task of defending the organism from external attacks. Normal values ​​are between 4000 and 7000 per mm3 for women and 5000 and 8000 per mm3 for men. Their increase testifies to the presence of infections, while a smaller number indicates the lack of immune defenses.

The hematocrit indicates the percentage volume of red blood cells in relation to whole blood. In women the values ​​are between 37 and 46, in men between 42 and 50. They tend to decrease in patients with anemia, vitamin deficiencies or liver cirrhosis, while they increase in case of dehydration. Platelets are discoid bodies and serve in the coagulation processes. Their value is 150 to 440 thousand per microlitre for both women and men. Their alteration is due to hemorrhages, slow blood circulation, leukemia, spinal cord injuries and spleen problems. They increase in case of tumors, arthritis or intestinal diseases.

Finally there is hemoglobin, or the protein that allows the transport of oxygenpresent in red blood cells. Under normal conditions, its values ​​are 14 and 18 (g/l) for men and 12 and 16 (g/l) for women. A case of increased values ​​may indicate dehydration, polycythemia, or serious lung disease. While the decrease is linked in particular to hereditary diseases, anemia, iron deficiency and group B vitamins.

