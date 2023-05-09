Home » How to recognize Long Covid
Health

How to recognize Long Covid

by admin
How to recognize Long Covid

Tired, listless and finding it difficult to think? Anyone who is not fit one month after an acute corona disease may be suffering from Long Covid. Even before 2020, chronic exhaustion in patients after viral diseases was an issue. However, the pandemic has drawn even more attention to post-viral diseases. Kristina Kutics, lung specialist at the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic, gives an insight into the latest findings.

See also  Acute hepatitis in children: 'sentinel' pediatricians to intercept suspicious symptoms - La Stampa

You may also like

These popular disinfectants, among the most used during...

Does a nap make you fat? Researchers make...

there is an Incredible Turn on the case...

Chinese organ clock: This is why you always...

The FDA has just approved the first pill...

Planting the balcony: summer flowers for sun and...

An unequal pandemic | International Health

The Liminal Biosciences Board of Directors Special Committee...

Leao, the news towards Milan-Inter in the Champions...

What to eat to increase estrogen: foods to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy