How to recognize Long Covid

Tired, listless and finding it difficult to think? Anyone who is not fit one month after an acute corona disease may be suffering from Long Covid. Even before 2020, chronic exhaustion in patients after viral diseases was an issue. However, the pandemic has drawn even more attention to post-viral diseases. Kristina Kutics, lung specialist at the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic, gives an insight into the latest findings.
