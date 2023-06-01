How to recognize testicular cancer in time – and how to protect yourself

As a uro-oncologist, you deal with cancers of the urinary tract, i.e. of the kidneys or the genitals. How often is the testicle the problem when men come to you?

This has been happening more and more often lately. In the past few months, significantly more men have come to us for testicular problems than before. This always happens in waves and depends heavily on how present the topic is in public. The cases in the Bundesliga also gave many of our patients food for thought. Young men begin to examine themselves and become concerned.