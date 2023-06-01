Home » Salesforce Inc EPS Beat Expectations by $0.08, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com
News

Salesforce Inc EPS Beat Expectations by $0.08, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

by admin
Salesforce Inc EPS Beat Expectations by $0.08, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. Salesforce Inc EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats forecast

Investing.com – Salesforce Inc (NYSE: ) reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.69, $0.08 above analyst estimates of $1.61. Revenue for the quarter was $8.25B versus consensus estimates of $8.18B.

Guidance

Salesforce Inc forecasts Q2 2024 earnings per share of $1.89-$1.90 versus the consensus $1.70.

Salesforce Inc sees Q2 2024 sales of $8.51B-$8.53B against the consensus of $8.49B.

Salesforce Inc sees full-year 2024 earnings per share of $7.41-$7.43 versus the consensus $7.14.

Salesforce Inc sees full-year 2024 revenue of $34.50B-$34.70B versus the consensus $34.63B.

Salesforce Inc shares closed at $224.20, up 20.26% over the past 3 months and up 27.34% over the past 12 months.

Salesforce Inc received 29 positive earnings per share reviews and 0 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Salesforce Inc. earnings Who.

Second InvestingProSalesforce Inc’s financial health score is “good performance“.

Check out recent Salesforce Inc earnings performance and Salesforce Inc financials Who.

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  Every afternoon丨Many fund companies take action!Urgently downgrading international medical valuations; Guangdong Zhuhai is closed and controlled, and restaurants in the control area are suspended from business and dine-in is prohibited in the prevention area – yqqlm

You may also like

Mediterranean University – Articles

160 people have died in state custody during...

The living work that does not let live

Summarize and promote the experience of Zhejiang’s “ten...

Even Bankitalia is asking for the minimum wage:...

“International Day of Action for Women’s Health”: Claudia...

Third date in home runs – El Diario

US stocks drop awaiting US debt ceiling vote,...

Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington...

Edna Yolima Calderón, new Director of the Coffee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy