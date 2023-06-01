Salesforce Inc EPS Beat Expectations by $0.08, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. Salesforce Inc EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats forecast



Investing.com – Salesforce Inc (NYSE: ) reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.69, $0.08 above analyst estimates of $1.61. Revenue for the quarter was $8.25B versus consensus estimates of $8.18B.

Guidance

Salesforce Inc forecasts Q2 2024 earnings per share of $1.89-$1.90 versus the consensus $1.70.

Salesforce Inc sees Q2 2024 sales of $8.51B-$8.53B against the consensus of $8.49B.

Salesforce Inc sees full-year 2024 earnings per share of $7.41-$7.43 versus the consensus $7.14.

Salesforce Inc sees full-year 2024 revenue of $34.50B-$34.70B versus the consensus $34.63B.

Salesforce Inc shares closed at $224.20, up 20.26% over the past 3 months and up 27.34% over the past 12 months.

Salesforce Inc received 29 positive earnings per share reviews and 0 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Salesforce Inc. earnings Who.

Second InvestingProSalesforce Inc’s financial health score is “good performance“.

Check out recent Salesforce Inc earnings performance and Salesforce Inc financials Who.

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.