In order to be able to tone the legs and buttocks there are several methods: let’s see how to achieve this in just 10 minutes.

Among the goals of all those people who want to keep fit and take care of their health and their body there is certainly also that of be able to tone the legs and buttocks consequently making these parts of the body free of cellulite. Many, however, practically do not have the possibility of being able to go to the gym for reasons of time or even money: an important role is played by nutrition, but the only way to firm up the legs and buttocks is still that of ‘ physical exercise. In this regard, however, there is no absolute need to go to the gym, as it is enough to play one specific exercise routines even for just 10 minutes a day. Let’s take a look at these exercises below.

Exercises to tone your legs and buttocks in 10 minutes

A first type of exercises to try to tone legs and buttocks consists of lunges with jump, which can be performed in different ways and which serve to work specifically calves, hips, abdomen and back: you have to stand up with your legs together, take a few steps forward with your right leg and go down by bending your knees. The jump consists of replacing a step forward with a jump, and when changing legs it must be done by jumping.

The second exercise is that of squat, which work not only on the buttocks but also on the abdomen, back and legs: you have to spread the legs and lower the buttocks until you remain seated in mid-air, not exceeding your feet with your knees and keeping your back straight and then finally return to the position initial. Another exercise is then that of fast squatssimilar to the previous exercise but in which you lower yourself almost completely until you touch the floor in order to perform a sort of bounce.

The fourth exercise is that of elongations, which work the muscles of the calves, buttocks and thighs: on your stomach you lean on the ground on your knees and forearms and then stretch your right leg upwards as much as possible and then lower it, repeating the movement with the other too leg. Finally, the fifth and final exercise is that of pontewhich serves to tone not only the buttocks and thighs but also the abdomen: the pelvis is raised while aiming to contract the hips and belly by making resistance in the legs, lying on the stomach on a mat and trying to maintain the position as much as possible without lowering the hips.