Fortunately Nunzia laughs often. Every now and then, when things get too hard, she closes herself in the bathroom in order to cry: “Vittorio must not notice anything, for him there is only and only a smile”. Vittorio, eight years old and a serious psychomotor retardation. «The first package from Caritas? During Covid, you don’t know how ashamed I was, but Vittorio needed everything, diapers, baby food, milk, my husband Massimo works as a worker but has been unemployed for years, we lived by renting two rooms, then the world stopped and we went found themselves full of debts and without even a single euro to eat ».

And