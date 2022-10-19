Home News New poor. Nunzia’s tears: “How much shame at the first Caritas package”
New poor. Nunzia's tears: "How much shame at the first Caritas package"

New poor. Nunzia's tears: "How much shame at the first Caritas package"

Fortunately Nunzia laughs often. Every now and then, when things get too hard, she closes herself in the bathroom in order to cry: “Vittorio must not notice anything, for him there is only and only a smile”. Vittorio, eight years old and a serious psychomotor retardation. «The first package from Caritas? During Covid, you don’t know how ashamed I was, but Vittorio needed everything, diapers, baby food, milk, my husband Massimo works as a worker but has been unemployed for years, we lived by renting two rooms, then the world stopped and we went found themselves full of debts and without even a single euro to eat ».

