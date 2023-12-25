How to Treat Indigestion and Diarrhea After Overeating at Christmas Dinner

Indigestion and diarrhea are often the repercussions of overeating at Christmas dinner, but it can be treated by eating soft foods like fruit and staying hydrated. (Illustrative Image Infobae).

At Christmas and New Year’s dinners, overeating can be a common behavior. The repercussions usually leave acute stomach pain, diarrhea and indigestion. To prevent these problems, it is necessary to maintain a healthy diet, without ultra-processed foods and consume seasonal desserts in moderation.

Overeating represents an energy imbalance that triggers obesity, the product of consuming excess calories compared to a person’s energy expenditure. This phenomenon is driven by environmental and cultural factors that have encouraged both the active and passive consumption of caloric substances. Among these factors, the easy accessibility and promotion of cheap, energy-dense foods, usually with high fat content, as well as the adoption of sedentary lifestyles stand out, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States.

Excessive consumption of saturated and trans fatty acids has been pointed out as harmful to health, so it is advisable to avoid them and replace them with vegetables and legumes. In addition, there is concern about foods with a high glycemic index and n-6 ​​fatty acids, the excess of which could be an independent risk factor for diseases and obesity, although these approaches remain controversial and require more research.

After episodes of overeating, many people experience digestive discomfort, which can include feelings of heaviness and increased gas. There are simple measures to relieve these symptoms and promote the digestive process. Among them, it is suggested to take a walk to stimulate intestinal transit and maintain adequate hydration, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Consumption of herbal teas such as mint, chamomile and ginger have been shown to be beneficial for digestion. These infusions can help reduce gas and relieve feelings of fullness. However, it is important to remember that these tips are not a substitute for professional medical attention in case of serious or persistent discomfort.

In addition, moderate exercise, such as walking, is especially indicated to reduce abdominal pressure and regulate blood sugar level. In addition, fluid intake is essential, since the digestive system requires a greater volume of water to process the excess food consumed.

Having a regular breakfast is associated with a lower tendency to eat high-calorie foods during the rest of the day, especially in people who suffer from binge eating disorder. It is suggested that skipping this meal may increase the likelihood of binge eating later, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Order in the eating environment is another crucial aspect for those who struggle with binge eating. The accessibility of tempting foods can trigger episodes of excessive consumption. It is advisable to avoid having these types of products in the home or, at least, minimize their presence to reduce temptation to a minimum.

A factor that is often overlooked is the nutritional quality of the diet. Health professionals emphasize that even with excessive binge eating, the diet often lacks essential nutrients. Including adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals in the daily diet is essential, and it is recommended to consult a medical professional to adjust dietary intake to individual needs.

Eating disorders, especially those compulsive episodes of excessive eating known as binge eating, can lead to serious medical complications, including extreme cases where acute gastric dilation occurs, with the potential to cause ischemic necrosis and rupture of the stomach, according to a study published in Innovations in pharmacy magazine.

It has been identified that people who suffer from these moments of excessive food consumption tend to experience symptoms such as dyspepsia and bloating. Faced with these discomforts, many opt for self-medication with over-the-counter products, such as baking soda, a substance commonly used to find relief. However, very rare incidences have been documented in which sodium bicarbonate has triggered acute gastric dilation and even spontaneous gastric rupture.

Specialists recommend caution when using any home remedy or over-the-counter medication to relieve post-binge eating symptoms. Although the use of baking soda is widespread due to its ability to neutralize stomach acidity, it is important to take into account the risk, even if it is minimal, of suffering serious adverse effects. This case highlights the importance of medical consultations before resorting to self-initiated treatments, especially in the context of eating disorders.

