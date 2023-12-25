Home » Rueda reveals the three teams with which Honduras could practice before the clash against Costa Rica
Sports

Rueda reveals the three teams with which Honduras could practice before the clash against Costa Rica

by admin
Rueda reveals the three teams with which Honduras could practice before the clash against Costa Rica

The Honduras National Team, led by Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, is gearing up for the defining clash that will determine whether they will secure the last spot in the Copa América 2024. The team will face off against Costa Rica in a playoff on March 23 in Frisco, Texas.

In preparation for this crucial match, the Honduran squad has scheduled a friendly against Iceland on January 17 in Fort Lauderdale. Rueda is determined to strengthen his team and is also considering playing against El Salvador, Paraguay, or Brazil in March.

Rueda emphasized the significance of the upcoming match against Costa Rica, acknowledging the intense competition and the teams’ aspirations to participate in the prestigious Copa América tournament. He highlighted the challenges posed by Costa Rica, who recently played in the World Cup and are led by experienced coach Gustavo Alfaro.

The Honduras National Team is focused on maximizing their preparations to secure their spot in the Copa América and are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to achieve this goal.

See also  No ball to play for a year!The former Guangzhou team shooter Wang is still unemployed and is about to retire?_Cleo

You may also like

Krunic, the Series. He moves ever closer towards...

The CAN, an economic opportunity not to be...

He’s back for seven million euros!

IN GARMISCH 1936 FRANZ PFNÜR WINS THE FIRST...

Meizhou Wuhuayuankeng Football Searching for Roots: Finding the...

WC hockey U20 | Karaoke, quiz and steak...

The seven stories of Leo Messi in his...

Ex-pilot Jean Alesi as altar boy for a...

In the 21st round of the CBA regular...

Football: FIFA threatens Brazil’s association

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy