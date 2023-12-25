Rueda reveals the three teams with which Honduras could practice before the clash against Costa Rica

The Honduras National Team, led by Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, is gearing up for the defining clash that will determine whether they will secure the last spot in the Copa América 2024. The team will face off against Costa Rica in a playoff on March 23 in Frisco, Texas.

In preparation for this crucial match, the Honduran squad has scheduled a friendly against Iceland on January 17 in Fort Lauderdale. Rueda is determined to strengthen his team and is also considering playing against El Salvador, Paraguay, or Brazil in March.

Rueda emphasized the significance of the upcoming match against Costa Rica, acknowledging the intense competition and the teams’ aspirations to participate in the prestigious Copa América tournament. He highlighted the challenges posed by Costa Rica, who recently played in the World Cup and are led by experienced coach Gustavo Alfaro.

The Honduras National Team is focused on maximizing their preparations to secure their spot in the Copa América and are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to achieve this goal.

