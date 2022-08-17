Versatile, practical, effective, this steel ball helps tone all muscle mass through targeted and dynamic exercises

Far from being a tool of war, the kettlebell, also called “Driving”, which means “weight” in Persian, is an effective weapon against muscle relaxation. Originally used in ancient Greece, incorporated centuries later in Russian special forces training, it is now a gym accessory, but also a home fitness accessory. “The idea is to lift the kettlebell, with one or two hands, for dynamic movements, from bottom to top or from left to right – he explains Elena Buscone, massage therapist and trainer -. Unlike weights and dumbbells, the kettlebell can be grabbed by the handle in the central part or from the sides: in this way the wrists and forearms are strengthened ”.

The benefits of kettlebell training — Thighsarms, trunk, abs and lumbarthe. At the rate of three 30-minute sessions per week, along with other exercises such as jumping rope, running, cycling, results can be seen in 4-6 weeks. “Its circular movement is an added factor: balancing the kettlebell, without ever losing control or throwing it without” accompanying “it, allows work on balance, muscle contraction, coordination”.

The advices — Pay attention to posture. Before you start using the kettlebell, at home or in the gym, you need to consider some precautions. Starting from learning the different movements. “When you project yourself forward, you have to control the abdominals, the upper and lower back, protect the entire spine, know how to position your body in space. The best solution? Do a few lessons with a trainer to learn the correct technique of use. See also How to leave your psychologist

Some Kettlebell exercises — Now let’s see concretely how to use the kettlebell for our exercises.

Strengthen the trapezius: standing, arms straight and both hands on the kettlebell handle, lift the weight up to the chin by lifting the elbows, before lowering it again.

Toning the obliques and arms. Sitting balanced on the buttocks, feet raised, hold the kettlebell in your hands and pass it to the sides, turning your head and shoulders well.

Strengthen thighs, buttocks, lower back, abs and shoulders: standing, arms straight down, kettlebell in hands, push it to eye level, arms still stretched, giving a pelvic thrust forward. Then lower it, like a pendulum.

We start with … A light load, then we increase gradually: you need to be able to do at least 10 repetitions without the movement being interrupted. An initial warm-up is always recommended. “Cardio or empty movements to allow the muscle to be more warm and workable, so that he can then train later with better amplitudes ”. At the end of the session, a cool-down is necessary: ​​a simple cardio workout or a dynamic stretch is enough for a good muscle recovery.