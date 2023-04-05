CREMA – Free consultations on the subject of promotion vaccination against HPV or individual interviews with the pulmonologist to deepen the links between sleep apnea and menopause. Or again, a public meeting dedicated to menopause and useful advice to live it to the fullest. These are the initiatives proposed by Asst Crema within theeighth edition of the (H)-Women’s health open week, organized by the Onda Foundation with the aim of promoting information, prevention and care for women. The event will involve over 250 facilities in the Pink Stamps network, from 17 to 22 April.

Wave Foundationdal 2007 gives hospitals that provide services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the main female pathologies the recognition of the Pink Stamps. The network, made up of a total of 354 hospitals located throughout the country, supports the foundation in promoting, even within hospitals, a “gender” approach in the definition and strategic planning of clinical-welfare services, essential for guaranteeing the right to health not only for women but also for men.

Here, in detail, all the appointments scheduled at the Crema Asst.

INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANCY

Tuesday 18th April from 9 to 13 and from 14 to 15.30 e Friday 21st April from 9 to 12 at the family counseling of via Manini, 21 in Crema health assistant Barbara Bazzani will hold free consultations for the promotion of vaccination anti-Hpv aimed at women and girls over 14. Reservation requiredvia mail a [email protected]

Tuesday 18 e Thursday 20 April from 15 to 18.30 at thededicated clinic in the Santa Marta garrison of Rivolta d’Adda, the doctor pulmonologist will be available for individual consultations. Note is the connection between menopause and sleep apnea disorder. As the director of the respiratory rehabilitation unit recounts Joseph Lapiana: “The link between sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) and the delicate phase of menopause is often underestimated, but with enormous clinical and health relevance. A menopausal woman has a five times greater risk of having sleep apnea than a premenopausal woman, with important consequences on the quality of life and sleep, but also on the increase in cardiovascular risk and the likelihood of developing endocrine and metabolic diseases such as diabetes. More recent data show a worsening of osteoarticular pain in women who develop OSAS and an aggravation of the risk of developing osteoporosis. It is important to join this initiative to encourage early taking charge “. Places are limited. Reservations by email to [email protected] from Wednesday 5th April

PUBLIC MEETING

Pulmonologist and obstetrician will also meet women in a event open to the publicby title Menopause, live it in healthin program Monday 17th April from 2.00 pm at theclassroom in via Gramsci, 13 in Crema.

Two actions are planned: the first conducted by the midwife Antonella Bellini by title Wellness and menopause; the second (from 3.30 pm), organized by the manager of a simple structure for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-respiratory disorders, Alessandra Besozzi, entitled Stsleep apnea syndrome and menopause. Registration required via mail a [email protected]

The services can also be consulted on the bollinirosa.it website from today, Tuesday 4 April: “We always participate with enthusiasm in the So the dg of Asst Crema Ida Ramponi: “The week dedicated to women’s health is an important opportunity to take care of yourself and to focus attention on healthy lifestyles, from a preventive perspective”.

“The success that the (H)-Open week on women’s health continues to achieve reminds us how fundamental it is to continue to deal with women’s health as a value in itself and as a social value, inviting us to act more and more concretely”, she comments Francesca Merzagora, president of the Onda Foundation. “With the eighth edition of the (H)-Open week on women’s health, born on the occasion of the establishment of the National Women’s Health Day wanted by the then Minister of Health Beatrice LorenzinFondazione Onda renews its commitment to women’s health by offering a week of free services in the Bollini Rosa hospitals participating in the initiative to bring the female population closer to increasingly early diagnoses and personalized treatment pathways”.