HuidaGene Therapeutics Announces 19 Presentations Demonstrating Advances in Its…

Huidagene Therapeutics

SHANGHAI and CLINTON, N.J., April 20 /PRNewswire/

HuidaGene Therapeutics (辉大基因; HuidaGene), a global genome editing clinical trials company focused on the development of CRISPR-based programmable genomic medicine, today made nineteen (19) presentations on the various gene replacement and the Company’s gene editing platforms to unlock the full potential of genomic drugs at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, to be held May 16-20, 2023 in Los Angeles.

“This is the first time that HuidaGene has attended the ASGCT since the company was founded 4 years ago. With an acceptance rate of 100% for the 19 abstracts, including 4 oral presentations, our presence at the ASGCT meeting underscores our leadership in advancing the technology of gene replacement and genome editing therapies to address their challenges and limitations. These presentations underscore our commitment to addressing the unmet needs of patients and families living with devastating diseases around the world,” said Dr. Xuan Yao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HuidaGene.

“Based on our unique HG-PRECISE ® platform, our team has developed various new genome editing tools (hfCas13X/Y, hfCas12Max and eRBE, etc.) that not only have independent intellectual property rights, but also advantages such as smaller size , higher editing efficiency and higher specificity. Therefore, our independently developed genetic tools demonstrate improved editing efficiency, fewer unwanted effects, and make gene editing therapy more effective, safer, and accessible to broader populations living with devastating diseases worldwide,” said Dr. Hui Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor of HuidaGene. “I look forward to attending this international forum with my team to present the latest advances in gene editing.”

HuidaGene’s presentations at the 26th Annual ASGCT Meeting include:

Genetic Tools Abstract Nr. title Date / time Format ophthalmology gene replacement 713 Restoration of retinal function and structure in a mouse model RPE65-Deficiency caused by gene replacement therapy 17.05.2023, 12:00 bis 19:00 Poster Cas12f 712 Compact CRISPR/Cas12f-based mutation-independent therapy strategy for rhodopsin-associated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa using a single AAV 17.05.2023, 12:00 bis 19:00 Poster Cas13 1663 Development of a Cas13-based RNA targeting therapy for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) 19.05.2023, 12:00 bis 19:00 Poster gene replacement 313 Preclinical safety assessment of a gene replacement therapy to be tested for the treatment of RPE65-mediated inherited retinal dystrophies 20.05.2023, 08:15 bis 08:30 Petree Hall C Oral Neurology Cas12i 694 Gene editing therapy in a humanized SOD1 G93A -Mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis 17.05.2023, 12:00 bis 19:00 Poster Cas13 34 RNA editing therapy in a humanized mouse model of MECP2 duplication syndrome and in non-human primates 17.05.2023, 16:15 bis 16:30 Petree Hall D. Oral Cas13 1624 A highly specific RNA-targeting Cas13 restores paternal Ube3a expression and improves motor functions in Angelman syndrome mice 19.05.2023, 12:00 bis 19:00 Poster Cas12i 1285 Gene editing therapy in a humanized mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. 05/19/2023, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster ear medicine RNA-Basis- Editor 342 help with OTOF Q829X mutation-induced hearing loss In-vivo -Providing the RNA base editor derived from mini-dCas13X 05/20/2023, 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m Room 502 AB Oral muscle theory DNA-Basis- Editor 667 Precise correction of Duchenne muscular dystrophy with exon 51 deletion by adenine-based edit-induced exon skipping in a humanized mouse model 05/17/2023, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster RNA-Basis- Editor 841 Efficient mini-dCas13-mediated baseline editing for a personalized treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy 05/18/2023 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster Cas12i 951 Single-cut gene editing therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy via a single AAV vector 05/18/2023, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster Hepatology LNP based Cas12i 1128 Targeting hepatitis B cccDNA with hfCas12Max nuclease to eliminate hepatitis B virus in vitro and live 05/18/2023 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster Technology Cas12i 495 A developed xCas12i with high activity, high specificity and a wide PAM range 05/17/2023 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster RNA-Basis- Editor 978 Development of a compact and efficient RNA basic editor (ceRBE) by merging ADAR with the developed EcCas63 05/18/2023 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster Cas12f 1555 Development of the novel VF CRISPR-Cas-type system as a versatile and efficient genome editing tool powered by a single AAV 05/19/2023, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster Cas13 1419 Engineered Cas13 with minimal side effect and improved editing efficiency for targeted RNA depletion 05/19/2023, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster AAV 1464 A comprehensive AAV tropism profile in mice, crabbing macaques and marmosets 05/19/2023, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Poster DNA-Basis- Editor 257 Programmable A-to-Y basis editing by fusing an adenine-based editor with an N-methylpurine DNA glycosylase 05/19/2023, 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m Concourse Hall 152 und 153 Oral

Accepted abstracts and the full program can be found on the ASGCT website ( https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/abstracts).

“This is the first time that HuidaGene has presented information on the progress of scientific research in the field of gene replacement and genome editing therapies at the ASGCT Annual Meeting. The acceptance of 19 abstracts for presentations with 4 oral presentations reflects the significant progress made by the teams and the strength of the R&D team’s innovation and drug development in this area,” commented Dr. Alvin Luk, MBA, CCRA, Scientific Advisory Board Member of HuidaGene “I am very proud to be part of the groundbreaking work of the teams. I will be attending this ASGCT Annual Meeting with Prof. Yang and Dr. Yao. We look forward to in-depth discussions with experts or companies involved in gene therapy and the… Together with Dr. Yang and Dr. Yao, we will continue to advance therapeutic development and research on genome editing from discovery to the bedside, bringing more treatment options to patients worldwide.”

About HuidaGene – Huida Gene

HuidaGene Therapeutics is a global clinical development biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of CRISPR-based genetic drugs to reshape the future of genomic medicine. Based in Shanghai and New Jersey, HuidaGene is committed to serving the needs of patients around the world with a variety of preclinical therapy programs in the fields of ophthalmology, otolology, myology and neurology. We are currently driving clinical programs for RPE65 -mutation-associated inherited retinal dystrophies and advancing our preclinical pipeline, including programs in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, hereditary hearing loss, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and MECP2 duplication syndrome. The Company’s CRISPR-based therapeutics offer the potential to heal patients with life-threatening diseases by addressing the root cause of their disease. HuidaGene aims to change the future of genome-editing medicine.

For more information, see http://www.HuidaGene.com

or follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/HuidaGene

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990114/4017443/Huidagene_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/huidagene-therapeutics-gibt-19-prasentationen-bekannt-die-fortschritte-bei-seinen-gentherapie-technologieplattformen-auf-der-asgct-jahrestagung-2023-hervorheben-301814681.html

Original content from: Huidagene Therapeutics, transmitted by news aktuell