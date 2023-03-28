Tuoro sul Trasimeno (Perugia) – I lifeless bodies of two people, husband and wifewere found earlier today in their home in Tuoro sul Trasimeno. The man, Lamberto Roscini, was found in an annex to the garden with a rope around the neck. The recognition on the body of the woman, Francesca Giornelli, by the coroner would have confirmed the absence of obvious external signs connected to a violent action, but the checks carried out would seem to confirm the strangulation hypothesis. An autopsy will be needed to clarify the cause of the woman’s death. 59 a nni. The bodies were taken away from Tuoro’s home to be transferred to the morgue. The investigations continue in the strictest secrecy.

On site the magistrate on duty and the coroner who will be able to provide more useful elements to reconstruct what happened.

News being updated