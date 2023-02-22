Home Health HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA, KEY MECHANISM DISCOVERED Cardiology
Health

HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA, KEY MECHANISM DISCOVERED Cardiology

by admin
HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA, KEY MECHANISM DISCOVERED Cardiology

The key to the molecular mechanism is the PCSK9 protein

A study published in Molecular Medicine has unveiled the details of a molecular mechanism that regulates the bad LDL cholesterol. At the base is the work of the PCSK9 protein, discovered in 2003 by dr. Nabil G. Seidah, director of the Neuroendocrine Biochemistry Research Unit at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute and professor at the University of Montreal.
Dr. Seidah is among the signatories of this new study carried out together with Dr. Carole Fruchart Gaillard of the Paris-Saclay University and Dr. Lidia Ciccone of the University of Pisa.
The implication of PCSK9 in the regulation of LDLc has represented a turning point in the development of more effective treatments for hypercholesterolaemia and associated cardiovascular diseases. Current treatments, which combine statins with subcutaneously injected monoclonal antibodies or liver-targeted siRNAs, … (Continued) read 2nd page



Keywords |

aterosclerosi,

colesterolo,

Ldl,

See also  From obesity to cancer, wine under accusation and acquitted, but only in part

You may also like

Chiara Ferragni-Fedez crisis: he sleeps on the sofa

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Cnn: “Russia...

Tim: Kkr extends offer by one month, until...

What is bodyweight training and how does it...

Use: toxic train derailed, company will have to...

Ukraine, because one year after the invasion of...

Wang will see Lavrov in Moscow, Xi at...

Half past eight, “deep embarrassment”. Padellaro accuses Zelensky:...

the “private nutritionist” method explained by who invented...

Ancelotti: “At 0-2 I thought of City”. Klopp:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy