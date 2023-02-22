The key to the molecular mechanism is the PCSK9 protein

A study published in Molecular Medicine has unveiled the details of a molecular mechanism that regulates the bad LDL cholesterol. At the base is the work of the PCSK9 protein, discovered in 2003 by dr. Nabil G. Seidah, director of the Neuroendocrine Biochemistry Research Unit at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute and professor at the University of Montreal.

Dr. Seidah is among the signatories of this new study carried out together with Dr. Carole Fruchart Gaillard of the Paris-Saclay University and Dr. Lidia Ciccone of the University of Pisa.

The implication of PCSK9 in the regulation of LDLc has represented a turning point in the development of more effective treatments for hypercholesterolaemia and associated cardiovascular diseases. Current treatments, which combine statins with subcutaneously injected monoclonal antibodies or liver-targeted siRNAs, … (Continued) read 2nd page









Keywords |

aterosclerosi,

colesterolo,

Ldl,