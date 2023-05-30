Home » I am not sure if I have had the pneumococcus vaccine: what to do?
I am not sure if I have had the pneumococcus vaccine: what to do?

I am not sure if I have had the pneumococcus vaccine: what to do?

My father can’t remember if he got the pneumococcal vaccine. Are there any contraindications in case he gets another dose of the same considering that, if he did, it was about two years ago?

In the old indications, the pneumococcal vaccine lasted for 5 years. Now it lasts forever, so the indications of the Ministry of Health are to do it only once. If the gentleman did it, he should have the vaccination certificate attesting the vaccination. If he does not have it available (for various reasons), he must inquire at the Public Hygiene Service of his AUSL (which usually has the vaccination certificate attesting to all the vaccinations performed) or at his general practitioner.

*Andrea Fabbo is geriatrics, director of the UOC (Complex Operative Unit) Cognitive Disorders and Dementias at the AUSL of Modena

