Sales of recreational cannabis by provincial authorities and other retail outlets were $4.0 billion in 2021-2022, equivalent to $131 per person of legal age to consume (19, 18 in Alberta, 21 in Quebec). Yukon had the highest cannabis sales per person ($291), followed by Alberta ($210) and Saskatchewan ($185), while Quebec had the lowest ($89), followed by Manitoba ($107 ) and Nova Scotia ($125).

Dried cannabis was the most popular type of cannabis sold, accounting for 71.1% of recreational cannabis sales, followed by inhaled extracts such as vaporizers, hash and rosin (18.1%) and edibles (4.1%). Among the provinces, Quebec sold the highest percentage of dried cannabis (86.3%), likely due to a ban on cannabis vapes, edibles and topicals in 2021/2022. Newfoundland and Labrador sold the lowest percentage of inhaled extracts (3.8%), in part due to the ban on cannabis vaporizers.

(Statistic Canada)

