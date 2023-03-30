By implementing the provisions of the Government in the decree approved on 28 March, the ARERA intervened on the general system charges, also resetting them for the next quarter for most gas customers and confirming the enhancement of the electricity and gas social bonuses for households with ISEE up to 15,000 euros (with the ISEE level for large families, with at least 4 dependent children, which rises to 30,000 euros). The general system charges are instead reactivated for all electricity customers, including domestic users.

Interventions that go hand in hand with the confirmation of the 5% VAT reduction on heat management, district heating and gas. Also for gas, the negative tariff component UG2, introduced in April last year by ARERA and applied to consumption up to 5,000 sm3/year, is gradually reduced and then eliminated during the second quarter of 2023. A special measure that made it possible for families and small users to counteract the peak in gas prices.

The performance of the energy markets saw wholesale gas prices drop sharply in the current quarter, influenced by various factors: a reduction in European demand (-13% in 2022 compared to 2021), a limited recovery in Asian demand for LNG, the recovery of operations or new liquefaction terminals in the United States and regasification in Europe.

The mild temperatures of the winter of 2022-2023 favored a limited use of European storages (still full at around 57% of their capacity in mid-March) and forward prices indicate less tense conditions for the balance of gas supply and demand in the second quarter of 2023.

In this context, forward electricity prices also moved downwards, after the sharp falls already recorded. Already in the first quarter of 2023, based on preliminary data, the single national price of electricity (PUN) was in fact down by around 36% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are in a new and in a sense still delicate phase of this very long crisis – says the president of ARERA, Stefano Besseghini – The wholesale gas prices highlight a market that has taken seriously the European effort to diversify and consolidate infrastructure. We see the signals being quickly transferred to end consumers too, also thanks to a regulatory system that works. However, we must not lose focus on the commitments made and on the implementation of the choices made”.

On the basis of the calculation method introduced last July by the ARERA (resolution 374/2022/R/gas) the price of gas for customers still under protection, for gas consumed in March, will be published on 4 April 2023 (second working day, after the end of the reference month).

Effects on the electricity bill

The growth in wholesale prices in the last year and their continued high levels (albeit decreasing) is still reflected in the overall expenditure for the electricity bill. In terms of final effects, the expenditure for the typical family in the rolling year (between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023) will be around 1,267 euros, +33.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (1 July 2021- 30 June 2022).

Therefore, the support provided by the energy social bonuses in support of families is still relevant. These are paid directly in the bill to all eligible families, provided they have an ISEE valid during 2023 and within the threshold of 15,000 euros (30,000 euros for large families).

In this regard, please note that the ISEE is valid for the calendar year and it is therefore important to resubmit the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) to obtain certification for 2023.

The components of the bill

In detail of the individual components in the bill, for electricity the change of -55.3% in the final price of the typical family, which is thus 23.75 euro cents per kWh, is substantially linked to the sharp decrease in the energy item (PE) -60.9%, to a slight decrease in the dispatching item (PD) -1.2%, to an adjustment of the marketing items (PCV and DispBT) +0.5% and to the increase in the item system +6.3% following their reactivation. The regulated network tariffs (Transportation, distribution and metering) remained unchanged.

All the details of the update are available in the attachment Data sheet.

