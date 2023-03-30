Green light from the Chamber to the question of trust on the decree concerning the changes to the mechanism of tax credits accrued with construction works and the Superbonus. The final go-ahead from montecitorio is set for the late morning of Tuesday 4 April (the related agendas are Monday). The provision will then pass to the examination of the Senate (it must be converted into law by April 17).

The decree law which effectively blocked the possibility of using the invoice discount with credit transfer deriving from the building bonuses instead of the direct deduction of the deduction, after the passage to the Finance Commission, a series of derogations and extensions to the sudden stop of the benefit are recorded. Eases that concern, above all, the securing of credits acquired before 17 February last and cases of concerning disadvantaged areas and social categories.

Among the approved changes, substantially shared between the majority and the opposition, the wait stands out extension to 30 September 2023 of the 110% superbonus for expenses incurred for single-family housing units (villas) with a progress of the works equal to 30% as of September last year, and the release of the credits accrued in 2022 at risk of forfeiture due to the impossibility of sending the relative communications to the revenue agency by the end of March. In this case it will be possible to make the communication even in the absence of the conclusion of the relative transfer agreement with the bank, while a forthcoming ‘legal press release’ from the administration will clarify the terms of the ‘remission in goods‘ (in this regard, the possibility of regularizing one’s position by 30 November with a fine of 250 euros has been announced).

Green light also for the extension of the assignment of credits for ex-iacp buildings, non-profit organizations, works with ‘sismabonus’, while the cases of exclusion from the competition in violation for irregular assignments of credits are extended thanks to the integration of the documentation requested from the assignor.

On the other hand, the hypothesis of resorting to models appears to have definitively faded F24 for the transfer of credits (due to cash problems, undersecretary for the economy federico brakes clarified during the examination in the committee), while banks and insurance companies with ‘full’ tax drawers will be granted the possibility of using 2022 credits deriving from building bonuses to purchase ordinary issue BTPs with at least a ten-year maturity. Furthermore, tax credits can also be offset against social security debts (and both financial and private intermediaries will be able to deduct credits over 10 years instead of four). As for problem loans, the solution did not come from corrections to the legislative decree but, it was announced, from a platform made up of financial institutions.

Therefore, the list of interventions admitted to a discount on the invoice with credit assignment includes the works carried out on the basis of ‘variations’ to the initial projects decided after 16 February, and those of the so-called ‘free building‘ (such as boilers or fixtures) whose work had not yet begun before the enactment of the legislative decree In these cases, the bonuses can be accessed if a binding agreement has already been stipulated between the parties for the supply of goods and services. Urban regeneration works or works aimed at removing architectural barriers and those carried out in areas damaged by the earthquakes that have occurred since 2009 will also continue to be able to access the superbonus mechanism.