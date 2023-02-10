5
If a person is unable to work, can the prefecture deny Italian citizenship due to lack of income?
In a recent case, according to the prefecture, the request for citizenship had to be rejected due to lack of adequate economic means.
According to recent jurisprudence (order of the Court of Ancona dated 29.09.2020 (rg 4628/19), the income requirement must be assessed together with the person’s state of serious illness and, in the case in question, the income produced by the appellant had been deemed insufficient by the Administration but the same had not taken into consideration that the appellant was disabled and incapacitated at work and receive a subsidy; this subsidy was instead deemed appropriate by the Italian State for the purposes of his livelihood.
