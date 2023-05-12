Home » Julian Nagelsmann: Former Bayern Munich boss will not be next Tottenham manager
Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2021-22

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will not be the next manager of Tottenham, BBC Sport understands.

Spurs, who are sixth in the Premier League, have been without a permanent manager since Antonio Conte was sacked in March.

Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bundesliga champions Bayern in March, has been linked with the vacancy.

However, there have been no talks and Spurs are not considering him for the role.

Spurs continue to search for a permanent replacement for Conte after interim manager Cristian Stellini was sacked in April and replaced by Ryan Mason.

According to journalist Guillem Balague, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has been approached by Tottenham and some reports linked Burnley manager and former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany with the vacant role.

Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern on 24 March after a run of five wins from 10 league, has also been linked with Chelseawho remain without a permanent manager since Graham Potter was sacked in April.

Nagelsmann is recognised as one of the game’s most promising managerial talents, having taking charge of Hoffenheim aged 28 before moving to RB Lepizig, leading the club to the Champions League semi-finals.

He then joined Bayern in 2021 and won the league title in his first season alongside two German Supercups.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann as Bayern manager.

