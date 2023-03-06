Have you ever heard of black buffalo mozzarella? It is a genuine product that is good for your health, but you will be speechless when you find out how it is made and where it can be found.

Mozzarella has always been a product that our country is proud of, given that it was born in Italy, precisely the south, and spread throughout the world. It is therefore a product of the highest quality launched by our country and capable of making us smile when we are abroad.

Mozzarella was born with two compositions. On the one hand there is the one produced with cow’s milk and which is therefore called “fior di latte”, on the other hand there is the one that is produced with buffalo milk and is precisely buffalo. Then there are many sub-variants because from this we arrived at the burrata or mozzarella both normal and buffalo but nobody or almost nobody knows the black one which is truly a delicacy.

How is black buffalo mozzarella made?

Surely the first question you will have asked yourselves, thinking about the black buffalo mozzarella, How do you do? In this case it is useless to deny that it is not easy to explain to everyone. The buffalo black was actually invented by the D’Angelo Dairy and launched in 2015 in what is the famous festival of mozzarella di gate and Arnone. The typical color of this product is due to the use, during processing, of vegetable or activated carbon.

This is a natural remedy that gives mozzarella a particular result when we find ourselves tasting it on our tables. They are all beneficial effects that are not known and that with a new and different product must be analyzed carefully.

The beneficial processes of this mozzarella

This type of mozzarella has beneficial processes for our health. In fact, the presence of vegetable charcoal in processing makes it much more digestible. Be careful because those who are allergic to lactose cannot eat it, but despite this, the mozzarella in question becomes easier to digest for those who may be slightly intolerant or find it difficult to digest cheese.

The dairy that produces it is keen to underline that beyond the process the flavor is absolutely not affected. Because although it has a different taste from buffalo mozzarella it does not suffer a malus during the tasting phase, on the contrary it has an extra sprint. Then we always remember that the first thing in life you eat with your eyes and therefore even just looking at it we realize that we are ready to live a very special experience.

What is charcoal used for?

Vegetable charcoal has a very important power in fact thanks to its porosity it is able to trap substances and gases avoiding the absorption of being in our digestive system. It is used to reduce cholesterol levels and to treat pregnancy with its bile flow. EFSA has even approved the claim according to which activated charcoal helps to reduce flatulence after meals and therefore also helps digestion.

