According to preliminary estimates, in January 2023 the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.2% on a monthly basis and of 10.1% on a monthly basis. on an annual basis, from +11.6% in the previous month.The decline in the inflation rate is mainly due to the strong slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of regulated energy goods (from +70.2% to -10.9%) and, to a lesser extent, those of unregulated energy ( from +63.3% to +59.6%), unprocessed food (from +9.5% to +8.0%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.2 % to +5.5%); the effects of these trends were only partially offset by the acceleration in the prices of processed food goods (from +14.9% to +15.2%), non-durable goods (from +6.1% to +6, 8%) and services relating to housing (from +2.1% to +3.2%).Core inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, rose in January from +5.8% in the previous month to +6.0%, while that excluding energy alone remained stable at +6, 2%.On an annual basis, the prices of goods show a slowing profile (from +17.1% to +14.2%), while that relating to services shows a slight increase (from +4.1% to +4.2% ); therefore the negative inflationary differential between the latter and the prices of goods is reduced (from -13.0 in December to -10.0 percentage points).The trend dynamics of the prices of food goods, home care and personal care eased, recording a slowdown on a trend basis (from +12.6% to +12.2%), while, on the contrary, that of products with high purchase frequency (+8.5% to +9.0%).The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of housing services (+1.6%), of processed food (+1.5%), of durable and non-durable goods (+0.8% for both), unregulated energy (+0.7%); a containment effect instead derives from the drop in the prices of regulated Energy (-24.7%) and those of Services relating to transport (-1.6% due to seasonal factors).The inflation acquired for 2023 is equal to +5.3% for the general index and +3.2% for the core component.Based on preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) decreases by 1.3% on a monthly basis, due to the start of the winter sales of clothing and footwear which the NIC index does not take into account , and increased by 10.9% on an annual basis (down from +12.3% in December).

The comment

Preliminary estimates highlight the clear decrease in inflation, which stood at +10.1% in January (a level not seen since September 1984, when the NIC recorded the same tendential change). The slowdown is primarily explained by the trend reversal of regulated energy goods (-10.9% on an annual basis). Nonetheless, tensions on consumer prices remain widespread for various product categories, such as processed food, other goods (durable and non-durable) and housing services, which contribute to the slight acceleration of the core component. In addition, the trend in fuel prices is accentuated in January.

