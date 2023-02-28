A new federally funded study has found that CBD can help tobacco users quit by reducing cravings.

Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) examined the effects of the non-intoxicating cannabinoid on the metabolism of nicotine, the main addictive component of tobacco.

The study, published in the journal Chemical Research in Toxicology last month, showed that relatively low doses of CBD significantly inhibit a key enzyme associated with nicotine processing in the body, which may stave off cravings.

“The entire mission is to reduce the harm caused by smoking, which comes not from nicotine itself, but from all the carcinogens and other chemicals found in tobacco smoke,” said thein a press release WSU professor Philip Lazarus, senior author of the study. “If we could minimize that damage, it would be a great thing for human health.”

While the researchers say more studies involving human subjects are needed, the study looking at liver tissue and microsomes derived from specialized cell lines showed that cannabidiol inhibited multiple relevant enzymes, including CYP2A6, the major enzyme that metabolizes nicotine.

“This suggests that these cannabinoids could inhibit overall nicotine metabolism in smokers.”

CBD inhibited that enzyme’s processing of the chemical by 50 percent, even at the low-dose concentration administered.

“In other words, it doesn’t appear that much CBD is needed to see the effect,” said Lazarus, whose team is actively pursuing a follow-up clinical trial involving tobacco smokers.

The research was conducted with support from the National Institutes of Health‘s National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences.

Previous studies have reached similar conclusions about the inhibitory effects of CBD on nicotine metabolism.

This latest research indicates that such inhibition of key enzymes leads to “an increase in plasma nicotine levels per cigarette smoked and a reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked, thereby decreasing the adverse health effects of smoking.”

“Further investigations will be needed to determine the potential of CBD and potentially other cannabinoids as agents for smoking cessation therapy,” the study states.

From a harm reduction perspective, the implications of this study could be significant. Nicotine is an addictive substance and even offsetting the craving for a small amount could have demonstrable impacts on public health.

Tobacco use has already declined a lot among the public. Gallup released a survey last year that found that young people are now more than twice as likely to smoke marijuana as cigarettes, for example.

Gallup he published separately an analysis of data in August that found, for the first time, that more Americans openly admitted to smoking marijuana or eating cannabis edibles than those who said they smoked cigarettes in the past week.

Meanwhile, there is promising research suggesting that psilocybin, the main active constituent of so-called magic mushrooms, can greatly assist in smoking cessation.

In 2021, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) approved a grant for researchers from Johns Hopkins University, New York University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham to study exactly how psilocybin can help people curb their addiction to cigarettes.

(Kyle Jaeger su Marijuana Moment del 27/02/2023)