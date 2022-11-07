It seems that the ex-wife of Al Bano have a health problem. There Power he should have attended an event in Lecce, but he was not present. “I have a health problem”, he said on social networks where – in a video posted on Instagram – he said: “My body in this period is giving me a hard time and unfortunately it does not make me as agile as I would like … I must admit that I just can’t walk… “. The singer apologized to everyone for not being present.

“I have problems walking,” he continued. “My walking problems prevent me from moving. This too will pass ”. Between Al Bano and Power, love has been over for twenty years. The two, in fact, are divorced and Carrisi has rebuilt a life with Loredana Lecciso (with whom he had two children, Jasmine and Bido). The two are not married. Al Bano himself, some time ago, had reiterated the uselessness of a marriage because he was “mentally married to Loredana”. And only a few days ago, according to an indiscretion of the weekly Nuovo directed by Riccardo Signoretti, there would be further friction between Power and Lecciso. The first recently warned Venier (who invited Loredana to the studio) and Lecciso seems to want to understand if there are any grounds to proceed legally.

In short, Al Bano’s partner would feel oppressed by the behavior of Power, who would always be ready to have her lawyers write about those who host Lecciso. Will it really be like this? Yet, Lecciso had proposed a meeting to Power some time ago. The proposal came to the studio from d’Urso. But Power looks like she hasn’t responded yet.