“I entrust you with a piece of my life”

“I entrust you with a piece of my life”

A newborn was left at 5pm in the “cradle for life” located outside the headquarters of the Red Cross in Bergamo. The little one is fine: she was …

A baby girl it was left at 17 in the “cradle for life” located outside the headquarters of the Red Cross in Bergamo. The little girl is fine: she was taken by a crew of rescuers to the Papa Giovanni XXII hospital.

The mother left a note explaining that she cannot take care of the baby.

Mother’s message

«Born this morning 03/05/2023. At home just me and her (as in these 9 months). I can’t, but I wish her all the luck and happiness in the world. A kiss always from mom. I entrust you with an important piece of my life, which I will certainly never forget», reports the Red Cross of Bergamo in a post.

