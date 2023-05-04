“I entrust you with a piece of my life”

Access the article and all the contents of the site
A baby girl it was left at 17 in the “cradle for life” located outside the headquarters of the Red Cross in Bergamo. The little girl is fine: she was taken by a crew of rescuers to the Papa Giovanni XXII hospital.
Newborn in the dumpster in Milan, the autopsy: “She was already dead when she was abandoned”. The mother could be in danger
The mother left a note explaining that she cannot take care of the baby.
Mother’s message
«Born this morning 03/05/2023. At home just me and her (as in these 9 months). I can’t, but I wish her all the luck and happiness in the world. A kiss always from mom. I entrust you with an important piece of my life, which I will certainly never forget», reports the Red Cross of Bergamo in a post.
