“Each of us has the power to save a life. All you need to do is do something as simple as registering for bone marrow donors. It happened to me: I’m alive thanks to the transplant that allowed me to recover from acute myeloid leukemia ».



The eyes of Luigi Gentili, 63 years old, from Serina, become shiny in an instant.



When he thinks of everything he has faced, his heart fills with emotions, like waves of the sea blown by the wind of memories. «My story – she explains – begins in the summer of 2005, during a holiday period in Croatia.



I was 46 years old, it was August 15th, even though I was on vacation I felt very tired



.



I thought I was stressed about work because I was a project manager on large cruise ships at the time



. It was a demanding role, I was in charge of the electrical part, there were materials to order and deliver, deadlines to meet, a life always in a hurry».