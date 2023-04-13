What is a sports justice code for if there is one article 4 ? The legal equivalent of those food processors that knead, blend, whip, cook and make coffee. The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has taken up sporting disloyalty and with that threatens penalty points, neglecting article 31 . In short, once again, the federal prosecutor will have to engage in a legal picket to move from a series of administrative infractions to the violation of sporting loyalty. We already know the method, another versatile tool of sports justice is used: the system or systematic usage the philosophical stones of sports law with which everything can be transformed into article 4. It is this type of approximation that distances sports justice from the law, which erodes its credibility.

Suspicious partnerships, separate judgments

How do you, for example, judge the case of so-called “suspicious partnerships” in two stages? Now Juventus, then the other clubs, waiting for the investigations by the respective public prosecutors to finish. If the problem is a alleged illegal relationship between two clubs, Isn’t it a bit eccentric to judge one team first, then the other with a new process? Nothing should come as a surprise, not even the fact that any plea deal will cross with the final judgment of the College of Guarantee. No one will ever say it explicitly, but everyone knows very well that rescission of the 15 points or a substantial reduction would lead to a less sympathetic ruling on the other frontvice versa.