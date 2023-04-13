Home Health if article 4 becomes a maxi food processor…
if article 4 becomes a maxi food processor…

What is a sports justice code for if there is one article 4? The legal equivalent of those food processors that knead, blend, whip, cook and make coffee. The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has taken up sporting disloyalty and with that threatens penalty points, neglecting article 31. In short, once again, the federal prosecutor will have to engage in a legal picket to move from a series of administrative infractions to the violation of sporting loyalty. We already know the method, another versatile tool of sports justice is used: the system or systematic usagethe philosophical stones of sports law with which everything can be transformed into article 4. It is this type of approximation that distances sports justice from the law, which erodes its credibility.