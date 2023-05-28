If from tomorrow you want to start drinking less coffee, we reveal all the alternatives

Have you decided to reduce the amount of coffee you consume but don’t know where to start? Here are some lifehacks that will be able to help you.

Most people who love the coffee they just can’t help it. But if someone is limited to one espresso a day, others instead get up to four or five cups. In short, it depends a lot on our habits and above all on our level of dependence on caffeine.

Of course, the latter has its positive sides. For example it gives us energyespecially in the morning when we have the whole day ahead of us, and at the same time it keeps us awake when we need it most.

But caffeine also hides some small flaws. Indeed its exciting power increases the heart rate and therefore its intake is not recommended especially for people suffering from heart disease or other heart or arterial diseases.

But many people just can’t do without it. For them, coffee has become a real addiction. Therefore this article is aimed above all at the latter but also at all those who wish decrease the amount of caffeine daily. You will see, it is not as difficult as you think.

Alternative to coffee

Surely some of you have wondered at least once if it was appropriate to drink so much coffee. Too much caffeine isn’t good for anyone, so if you’re considering limiting your coffee intake, here are a few ways to do it.

Begin by considering an alternative. Even if it takes a while, you might want to consider replacing the coffee with something healthier for your body, such as tea, rich in antioxidants. If you don’t want to eliminate coffee from your routine right away, try to change gradually, perhaps by continuing to drink coffee but at the same time introducing tea.

Tips to consume less caffeine

While you probably enjoy strong coffee, whether you drink it with milk or all natural, one way to consume less is add some water . Of course, this way coffee doesn’t look so appealing, but by doing so you can start to limit the intensity of your caffeine intake, especially if you’ve started to notice that coffee has negative effects on you.

Another dispassionate advice is to start reduce your coffee intake slowly. If you want to minimize the intense effects of caffeine on your body, start by reducing your coffee intake. We do not suggest that you stop taking it overnight, because you could find yourself in the midst of a withdrawal crisis, which can manifest itself with a severe headache for example. If you drink more than three coffees a day, start reducing to two cups and after a while you will switch to one. You will see, you will be amazed at the results!