Pentecost in the north: plenty of sun, no rain and up to 23 degrees | > – News

Status: 05/28/2023 02:00 a.m Many a grill in the north is likely to be in constant use this long weekend: High “Vera” brings many hours of sunshine and warm air – and that over the entire Pentecost weekend.

Unlike on the freeways, where travelers gather at Pentecost prepare for traffic jams the weather doesn’t bring any unpleasant surprises. It should be in all of northern Germany remain bright and mostly dry. In Lower Saxony, temperatures will rise today to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius in the Upper Harz and 23 degrees in Hambühren (Celle district). It stays a little cooler on the coast – and the wind picks up there. There are also up to 23 degrees in Pasewalk in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The sun will dominate there, only a few clouds and little to no rain are forecast. The situation is similar in Schleswig-Holstein. The maximum temperatures there today are 14 degrees on Amrum and 21 degrees in Wentorf (district of the Duchy of Lauenburg). In Hamburg the wind remains weak and it gets up to 21 degrees warm.

The weather stays nice, even after Pentecost: Wednesday up to 23 degrees

Whit Monday also brings nice weather in northern Germany – and the cheerful phase continues after Whitsun. Sunny days with a few clouds are announced until Wednesday. The temperatures on Monday are between 13 and 19 degrees. On Tuesday it will be about one degree warmer on average. According to the meteorologists, the temperatures can even rise to 23 degrees in large parts of northern Germany on Wednesday – with a lot of sunshine.

