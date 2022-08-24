In the last few hours, the topic of the healthcare world has entered arrogance in the discussions of the electoral campaign in view of the vote on September 25th. It was the start of the discussion Andrea Crisanti, candidate from the Democratic Party in the European constituency and known to the general public thanks to his numerous interventions in the media during the pandemic. Crisanti proposed to make i family doctors employees of the National Health Service.

An idea immediately rejected by Fimmgthe Italian Federation of General Practitioners, which expressed its total opposition, highlighting that as happens in other European countries, the relationship between general practitioners and the National Health Service must remain that of the convention as this is the only form which can guarantee them autonomy and efficiency.

The Fimmg recalled that in Italy the general practitioner, unlike those in hospitals, is not an employee but a freelancer who has an agreement with local health authorities. For some time, however, the proposal to move from the convention to dependency has been aired. A step towards a reform of territorial medicine. But not everyone agrees with the exponent dem.

“Crisanti is an excellent microbiologist and we would never think of comparing ourselves with him on topics of his competence and knowledge. However, his statements on the role that family doctors should have, as the ‘professor’ does not have the same skills in terms of policy and organization of health services “ he explained in a note Silvestro Scotti, national secretary Fimmg. But there is more. Because Scotti himself did not spare other harsh criticisms of the Democratic Party candidate.

The national secretary of Fimmg highlighted that Crisanti’s proposal, who aspires to be elected in the European constituency, goes in the opposite direction with what is happening in the Old Continent. “It is strange that such a statement comes from those who are candidates in the College of Europe, because it affirms a beginning which is hardly found in Europe. Maybe Crisanti has forgotten it, or is ignoring it “, relaunched Scotti who also stressed that in the vast majority of European countries, “medical doctors are linked to the National Health System by a relationship of convectionas happens in Italy, and this guarantees managerial autonomy and greater efficiency of the assistance provided “.