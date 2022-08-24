TREVISO. He escapes from house arrest to steal a pair of shoes, but is discovered and arrested. On Monday afternoon, the 20-year-old, with multiple prejudices, came in from Pittarosso and took a pair of shoes and fled immediately afterwards. When the alarm was launched, a steering wheel arrived on the spot and tracked down the boy.

Accompanied to the police station, it emerged that the twenty-year-old was subjected to the precautionary measure of house arrest and therefore was arrested and taken to the security rooms awaiting trial.

Over the weekend, as part of a strengthening of the control of the territory and of fight against crime, the agents of the Treviso police headquarters, with the help of the Padua crime prevention department, subjected 229 people, 52 vehicles and 9 shops to control; denouncing, for various reasons, 9 people.

In particular, the Volanti have tracked down a fifty-year-old in the historic center, finding him in possession of a cell phone despite being the recipient of an oral notice with prescriptions, which prohibits him from owning “two-way devices” including cell phones. A ban imposed on him and spread on the web videos of threats targeting various people. The 50-year-old was reported and the phone confiscated.