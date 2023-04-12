Home Health If one of these numbers calls you, don’t answer, they’re just a bummer: the trick to recognizing them
Health

If one of these numbers calls you, don’t answer, they’re just a bummer: the trick to recognizing them

by admin
If one of these numbers calls you, don’t answer, they’re just a bummer: the trick to recognizing them


We are often harassed by unknown telephone numbers which we answer to avoid losing important information: how to recognize them.

As you become an adult, the number of children increases contacts and opportunities where a number you don’t yet know can contact you. In fact, it can be a job offer, the number of a colleague that you have not yet saved in your address book, a company or a customer you have just come into contact with or are about to get in touch with. It is also possible that someone in your family or a friend is calling you from a new telephone number or has borrowed someone else’s to reach you.

Unknown number – grantennistoscana.it

It cannot therefore be excluded regardless that the number not saved in the address book belongs to someone we are interested in hearing and we are therefore inclined to answer. However, in 90% of cases these are spam numbers, i.e. call center operators who try to sell us a new product or service without us having first given them consent to receive the offer. It also happens that these are scam calls, with which they want to deceive us and drain our bank account. But how can we do to recognize spam numbers?

How to recognize a spam number and block them?

Receiving commercial proposals is a huge nuisance, also because the calls can take place at any time of the day and disturb us at the least opportune moments. If you are wondering how such breakages can be prevented, the answer is that there is no 100% effective method. For some time now, the State has made the Public Register of Oppositionsa free service to subscribe to to prevent our number from being used for commercial promotions.

See also  To lower high blood pressure, here is how much you should walk every day and how much it could decrease by benefiting from one of the most recommended natural remedies
How to recognize unwanted numbers
Opposition register and anti-scam filter are the weapons to use – Grantennistoscana.it

This tool is useful for blocking most unwanted calls, but not all and above all it does not defend us from scam calls. To recognize spam immediately, we can activate a special filter for unwanted calls on both Android and iOS. On Android systems the message “Spam Number“, while on the iPhone spam calls will be silenced automatically.

To activate this filter on your smartphone, just click on the top right of the screen. In this way you will access the main settings menu and you just need to activate the appropriate function “Spam filter for calls“. On the iPhone, just go to the call settings and select “Silent iOS unknown numbers”. It is also possible on all devices to block annoying numbers individually after receiving the call.

You may also like

“Thus mRna vaccines will be able to cure...

Headaches: Does peppermint oil help if your head...

«It was Yoko Ono who wanted it. That...

These resources will help you!

Certa Stampa – LEO’S ROAR / TRAGEDY CLOSE...

Corona News: Why vaccination damage is so difficult...

An operating system dedicated only to iPads? It...

Mosanna Therapeutics Expands Millions in Funding Round for…

Dream Inter against Benfica: Barella’s header and Lukaku...

SeniorenLebenshilfe opens a new location in Langelsheim

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy