We are often harassed by unknown telephone numbers which we answer to avoid losing important information: how to recognize them.

As you become an adult, the number of children increases contacts and opportunities where a number you don’t yet know can contact you. In fact, it can be a job offer, the number of a colleague that you have not yet saved in your address book, a company or a customer you have just come into contact with or are about to get in touch with. It is also possible that someone in your family or a friend is calling you from a new telephone number or has borrowed someone else’s to reach you.

It cannot therefore be excluded regardless that the number not saved in the address book belongs to someone we are interested in hearing and we are therefore inclined to answer. However, in 90% of cases these are spam numbers, i.e. call center operators who try to sell us a new product or service without us having first given them consent to receive the offer. It also happens that these are scam calls, with which they want to deceive us and drain our bank account. But how can we do to recognize spam numbers?

How to recognize a spam number and block them?

Receiving commercial proposals is a huge nuisance, also because the calls can take place at any time of the day and disturb us at the least opportune moments. If you are wondering how such breakages can be prevented, the answer is that there is no 100% effective method. For some time now, the State has made the Public Register of Oppositionsa free service to subscribe to to prevent our number from being used for commercial promotions.

This tool is useful for blocking most unwanted calls, but not all and above all it does not defend us from scam calls. To recognize spam immediately, we can activate a special filter for unwanted calls on both Android and iOS. On Android systems the message “Spam Number“, while on the iPhone spam calls will be silenced automatically.

To activate this filter on your smartphone, just click on the top right of the screen. In this way you will access the main settings menu and you just need to activate the appropriate function “Spam filter for calls“. On the iPhone, just go to the call settings and select “Silent iOS unknown numbers”. It is also possible on all devices to block annoying numbers individually after receiving the call.

