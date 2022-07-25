Loquats are a fruit with a sour yet sweet flavor originating from China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Since their arrival in Europe they have taken root well in the soil so that they become quite prolific and grow wild. The size of the fruit is quite small while its color changes from green, to yellow and orange on the outside. The yellow and orange pulp varies according to the degree of ripeness.

Being small in size, they are often not thought of as a primary source of nourishment. However, medlars contain several essential vitamins and minerals, useful for health especially for all those people who have passed the age of 40 and need to eat in a balanced and low-calorie way.

Loquats are a delicious and healthy addition to your diet. They are rich in fiber, vitamin C and vitamin A and also contain small amounts of protein. Loquats can be eaten raw, dried or cooked and can be eaten at any time of the year. They are also beneficial for pregnant women, athletes and those with diabetes.

The vitamins contained in medlars

Loquats are a good source of vitamin A, which is essential for skin health. Vitamin A is important for tissue and cell growth and repair, as well as a healthy immune system. It also helps keep skin and vision clear. Vitamin A is best obtained from natural foods, and medlars contain about 47% of the recommended daily allowance.

These fruits also contain a decent source of vitamin C, with about 14% of the recommended daily allowance in a 100-gram serving. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight oxidative stress and protects against certain diseases such as cardiovascular and some types of cancer.

They provide a good source of vitamin D, which is essential for reducing the risk of certain cancers, type 2 diabetes and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Vitamin D is also essential for bone and tooth health due to its ability to absorb calcium. A 100-gram serving of medlar contains approximately 71% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D.

Other nutrients present: folate and fiber

Folate are water-soluble B vitamins, essential for a healthy pregnancy. They are also useful in the prevention of certain types of cancer and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. A 100-gram serving of medlar contains 1.5 mg of folate, which is approximately 26% of the recommended daily allowance.

Loquats are high in fiber, which is useful for regulating blood sugars and maintaining a healthy digestive system. They also contain small amounts of protein and are a good source of minerals such as calcium, iron and magnesium. Another beneficial aspect of medlars is that they are low in calories and high in water and fiber. This makes them useful for weight loss and maintenance as well as for regular cleansing of the intestinal tract.